Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl pinpoints exactly where the Owls got it wrong in Championship loss to Burnley

SHEFFIELD Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl felt his Owls side paid the price for poor decision-making with the final pass en route to a 2-0 home reverse to new Championship leaders Burnley.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls were undone by goals either side of half-time from former Leeds United loanee Jaidon Anthony, who scored his first goal for the Clarets following an error from Yan Valery and a strike five minutes after the break from five-goal top-scorer and captain Josh Brownhill.

Wednesday had opportunities before and after both goals from the visitors, who kept a fourth clean sheet on the spin as Scott Parker became the first second-tier manager to concede just four goals in his first ten games in charge since Carlos Corberan at West Brom in 2022-23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rohl, whose side welcome Swansea City on Tuesday, said: "It was strange. In the end, we created a lot of opportunities against a team who are very organised when you look through their games back.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl, pictured during the Championship home loss to Burnley. Picture: Steve Ellis.

"You see they always have a good structure against the ball and are aggressive.

"We knew before the game that they don’t need so many chances for goals in games. The first conceded goal is not really a chance, but a mistake from our side.

"Then, you have really good opportunities from different players and the biggest chance was maybe before half-time with the header from the free-kick and it could be the equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it’s football. To take something against a strong side, we invested a lot and it was an attractive game from both sides and they recognised we invested a lot until the end and even with the last chance for Michael Smith was a little bit of the picture of the game.

"We tried and we tried; even when we had lost in extra time, we never gave up. But to score and take something, we definitely have to improve.

"Especially with the final pass. These moments decide games. When you receive it in the box, find a team-mate with a good pass and be clinical.

"It’s hard to take. The performance was okay, but the outcome was not what I wanted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offering his take, Burnley chief Parker, whose side have now gone around seven hours without conceding a goal, said: "I was really pleased overall. We started the game really well and I always thought we had control at a difficult place to come to.

"At moments, we had to stand up and at other moments, we showed our quality.