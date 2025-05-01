Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl reveals significant update on his future at Championship club

SHEFFIELD Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl will address his future following Saturday’s final Championship game of the season at Watford – when the Owls end their 2024-25 season’s commitments.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls finish the campaign at Vicarage Road, ironically where the German’s tenure began in the autumn of 2023 as they aim to secure a top-half finish in a turbulent year again characterised by significant issues behind the scenes amid tensions with chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

Rohl has been linked with a move to a number of clubs including Leicester City, Southampton and RB Leipzig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rohl said: "Let’s give us the last game and then of course, we will speak again – myself and the club and then let’s see in which direction it goes. I think at the moment this is all I can say.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl on the team's lap of appreciation to fans at Hillsborough on Saturday. Picture: Steve Ellis.

"It’s open.”

On whether his decision could go ‘either way’, Rohl, whose deal ends in June 2027, added: "Without going too much into details, I think I understand this (topic).

"I had (questions) this week, you ask me what I did so far – I had sponsors’ dinners and invited my staff all out for a last dinner this week to say thank you and we had the EFL awards and all these things.

"Of course, I got this question many times. But I must really say I put all these things away and my focus is for the last game and then lets see what the future brings.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday future is not confirmed.