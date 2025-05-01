Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl reveals significant update on his future at Championship club
The Owls finish the campaign at Vicarage Road, ironically where the German’s tenure began in the autumn of 2023 as they aim to secure a top-half finish in a turbulent year again characterised by significant issues behind the scenes amid tensions with chairman Dejphon Chansiri.
Rohl has been linked with a move to a number of clubs including Leicester City, Southampton and RB Leipzig.
Rohl said: "Let’s give us the last game and then of course, we will speak again – myself and the club and then let’s see in which direction it goes. I think at the moment this is all I can say.
"It’s open.”
On whether his decision could go ‘either way’, Rohl, whose deal ends in June 2027, added: "Without going too much into details, I think I understand this (topic).
"I had (questions) this week, you ask me what I did so far – I had sponsors’ dinners and invited my staff all out for a last dinner this week to say thank you and we had the EFL awards and all these things.
"Of course, I got this question many times. But I must really say I put all these things away and my focus is for the last game and then lets see what the future brings.
"I said this yesterday, it was more thank you’s for the work and togetherness in the last 18 months. But at the moment, it is not a goodbye. It’s also important. Let’s see what the future brings.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.