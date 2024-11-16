Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl's message to Championship critics who say Owls aren't 'entertaining'

FOR most clubs relatively new to the Championship from League One, the art to being successful – and not only survival – revolves around the ability to take points when you don't have the ball as much as your opponents.

The experiences of Sheffield Wednesday bear this out. In terms of this season, it is notable that three of their five league wins so far in 2024-25 have arrived when they have recorded an inferior possession count.

Two, against West Brom (29.6) and Norwich City (28.8) saw that figure drop below thirty per cent.

It points to a pragmatism and smartness and while some may have quibbled at Wednesday's playing style at times this campaign, it's very much a case of 'beauty is in the eye of the beholder' for Danny Rohl.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl, pictured during the Steel City derby at Bramall Lane. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images.

In just their second season back in the second tier, Wednesday's evolution has not yet extended to being able to take on many of the leading teams in a passing game. It's about finding ways to pick up points as witnessed expertly in the recent home game with Norwich.

Rohl, whose side were edged out 1-0 by Sheffield United's only effort on target in the recent Steel City derby, said: "A lot of people need to understand is we play against (many) teams with two different squads when we look to the values and which players they signed in the summer and what they invest and look where they are in the last five years.

"What we have to do at Sheffield Wednesday to be successful is look through the data. Look at how many shots Norwich had.

"They had one dangerous moment. But it was not really a big chance.

TIME AND A PLACE: Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl says his team have to adapt to specific opponents. Picture: Steve Ellis.

"But when I saw my team play forward and attack spaces, it was always dangerous.

"There was lots of discussion that we were very compact and organised. Maybe for some people, it’s not entertaining enough, but if you attack forward and play forward with a high last line with what we are doing, for me, it doesn't matter.

"I focus where we can get results with my team and have to understand my team and know which tools and players we have.