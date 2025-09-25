Sheffield Wednesday have been placed under a third transfer embargo, their seventh of the year, amid fears they could be late with this month's payroll.

The Championship club have fallen foul of regulation 17.3 on defaulting on payments to HMRC. This is the second time since the end of last season they have been under a transfer embargo for that since the end of last season.

They have also twice been under embargo for non-payment of wages, and for failing to settle debts with other clubs. Those punishments have since been lifted after the matters were settled.

But there is a growing expectation this month's wages will again not be paid on time.

The Owls were put under new embargoes earlier this month for failing to provide future financial information and satisfactory guarantees on secure funding.

In practice, a third embargo changes nothing at the moment, with the Owls unable to sign players even before it came in.

But it is a sign of the Football League trying to increase the pressure on owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri, who they have publically called on to fund the club properly or sell it at a fair market price.

The vast majority of fans are very definitely in the second camp but despite interest from a number of parties, it is understood Chansiri's valuation of the club is way apart from the would-be buyers, or any sense of reality.

NEW PUNISHMENT: Sheffield Wednesday (Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Owls have had some under-21 players on trial for some time now, but are unable to sign them.

Even were the embargoes to be lifted, they would only be able to sign players on free transfers or loans without a fee until the summer of 2027, and would have to have each deal signed off by the Football League.

In the small window where they were free of embargoes this summer they were given permission to loan Manchester United defender Harry Amass and Cardiff City goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.