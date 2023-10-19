Sheffield Wednesday hope to have two new experienced coaches in place for Watford trip - including one British coach

Sheffield Wednesday hope to appoint two new coaches on Friday to assist Danny Rohl on his managerial debut at Watford – and one will be British.

In his first week of the job, Rohl has brought in performance manager Sascha Lense and worked with the caretaker staff of under-21 coaches Neil Thompson, Steve Haslam, Andy Holdsworth and Nicky Weaver.

But the German is closing in on two more backroom appointments who he hopes to have in place in time to be on the bus for Vicarage Road, where the 34-year-old will take charge of a senior team for the first time.

"I hope we can find two more coaches who we can take to Watford but we are still in the last steps, so I have to wait (before announcing them)," said Rohl, who has worked on the coaching staffs of Southampton, RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and the German national team.

Given Rohl's inexperience he is wisely looking to bring in coaches who are blessed with it, and he is looking for people who can focus on different areas of the team.

"Both coaches were managers before in different countries and now they are assistant coaches," revealed Rohl. "This is why I took them, they can also lead some parts of the training sessions, which is very helpful for me, and everybody will be specialists in his part of the game.

"One will be a British coach because he knows the English culture. I expect him to bring his experience in. He will be a very experienced guy.

"We've had really good conversations in the last days and we had a good relationship immediately. I could feel the energy he can bring us so I hope we can find agreement tomorrow (Friday).

SUPPORT: New Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl

"I want to say thank you to Steve, Neil, Andy and Nick. They have been great support and it was immediately a good relationship, they worked very hard on the pitch and were very helpful for me."