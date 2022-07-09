Sheffield Wednesday hopeful of completing more signings before League One opener against Portsmouth

Wednesday have been incredibly active this summer, with seven signings arriving at Hillsborough after 14 senior players left the club at the end of the season.

Darren Moore has strengthened his side in all departments with a new goalkeeper in David Stockdale, four defenders in the shape of Ben Heneghan, Michael Ihiekwe, Akin Famewo and Reece James while Will Vaulks has added to the midfield options and Michael Smith has bolstered Wednesday's strike force.

Smith remained coy on what business could be next for the Owls after their 2-0 friendly win over Harrogate Town on Friday night but did remain hopeful of getting some more signings completed this summer.

JAMIE SMITH: The Owls assistant coach, centre, is hopeful of more signings this summer. Picture: Getty Images.

"It's been good business so far in this close season and it's good to have them in working with us," said assistant coach Smith.

“You'll have to speak to the gaffer on how many more are to come in but yes, hopefully we'll have some more in. We'll just have to wait and see.

“I don't really get involved with that side of things, my work is out on the grass. The gaffer and the recruitment team, with the chairman, they work on all that.

"Obviously we have conversations but I don't get too involved with how it all works.”

Wednesday head to Portugal for a pre-season training camp on Saturday.

Smith is glad to have so many new signings completed before the trip, as preparations continue for the season opener against Portsmouth on July 30.

“It's important to have a lot of it done before we go to Portugal,” added Smith.