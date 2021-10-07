Sheffield Wednesday: How Owls duo have given Darren Moore a few selection issues

The Owls booked their place in the next stage of the competition with a 2-1 Northern Group H win, thanks to a late winner from Florian Kamberi, who netted his second goal for the club.

Winger Theo Corbeanu, who created the winner, caught the eye alongside defender Lewis Gibson, in his maiden outing for the club after joining on a season-long loan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gibson played the opening 45 minutes and did his chances of being involved at league level for Wednesday – who have won just one of their last six League One matches ahead of Saturday’s home game with Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough – no harm at all.

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Hutchinson could return from injury this weekend. Picture: Steve Ellis

Moore said: “He’s close. He has done the volume of training and we have got him up to where we want him to be in training.

“We certainly felt we missed him when it was touch and go for him against Oxford (on Saturday). We just felt the volume of the game might be too much for him. We felt this (Mansfield) was the ideal game for him and he was always going to get 45 minutes and he did that.

“He wanted to carry on for another 10 or 15 minutes after half-time, but after we had that break I didn’t want him to go back out on a cold night. I said to him that his work was done, so we took him off.”

And on the performance of Wolves loanee Corbeanu, who admits that the start to his Wednesday career has been personally ‘disappointing’ for him, he added: “He was a constant menace when he picked up the ball.

“He is a player that we feel on his day that if opponents show him on the inside he will take it and if they show him on the outside then he can take them on as well. He is very difficult to read and stop. He gave us a wonderful out (ball) and we got the ball to him in the right areas.”