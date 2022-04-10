Sheffield Wednesday: ‘It feels like a loss’ admits Harlee Dean after late equaliser

The Owls squandered numerous chances but only had Jordan Storey’s goal to defend, when – and not for the first time this season – the visitors conceded from a set-piece, MJ Williams prodding home from a late corner.

So after 21 shots at goal, and 10 corners, Wednesday left Bolton with just a point, to leave them in a three-way battle – with Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers for the two remaining play-off spots, with the trio all locked on 73 points.

“It’s difficult to take, it feels like a loss,” said Dean. “It was a really positive performance, we had chances and chances and chances. Unfortunately, a set-piece at the end has killed us. If we had been a little more clinical, we would have comfortably won that game. It’s a shame we have come away with just one point, instead of three.

Owls defender Harlee Dean. Picture: Steve Ellis

“At this stage of the season, every point matters and we just have to stay positive.”

The on-loan Birmingham City defender has certainly impressed for Wednesday, after a spell out injured, but not even Dean could earn the visitors just their seventh win on the road this campaign – the worst away record in League One’s top 10.

“I was very frustrated when I was out injured, but I am now really enjoying it and it’s a pleasure to play in a team like this,” said Dean. “The manager gives you the freedom to play and express yourself. I am getting better, getting sharper and to the level I know I can be.”

The Owls face a trip to second-placed MK Dons on Saturday night, but with five games – and 15 points available – Owls boss Darren Moore remains confident.

“It was a dominant performance,” Moore said. “We created enough chances to win two football matches but we didn’t take them and that’s cost us.

“So yes, it feels like two points dropped, but we move on, it’s another game gone, we are still in there and there is a lot of football still to be played.”

Bolton: Trafford, Jones, Aimson, Johnston, John (Gordon 64), Kachunga, Williams, Morley, Sadlier (Amaechi 73), Charles, Bodvarsson (Bakayoko 56). Unused substitutes: Dixon, Afolayan, Thomason, Baptiste.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell, Storey, Dean, Hutchinson, Hunt, Byers (Paterson 62), Bannan, Luongo, Johnson, Mendez-Laing (Berahino 62), Gregory. Unused substitutes: Palmer, Iorfa, Shodipo, Dele-Bashiru, Wildsmith.