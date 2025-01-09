Josh Windass has spoken to team-mate Ike Ugbo about how he return to the goalscoring form so crucial to Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two attacking players are in very different places at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things could scarcely be more different for Ugbo, an out-and-out centre-forward, as opposed to an attacking midfielder like Windass.

Saturday's game at Coventry City marks the anniversary of Ugbo joining on loan from Troyes, and he was a huge factor in the Owls' escape from relegation.

Ugbo added to his four goals on loan at Cardiff City in the first half of the season with seven more for Wednesday, six in five games in February and early March.

Unsurprisingly, that led to a permanent summer move but Ugbo has added just one goal to his tally, the opener in a 5-1 League Cup win at fourth-tier Grimsby Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday's ballooned penalty against the Lions in his 12th Championship start of the season (there have also been 12 substitute appearances) summed up his struggles.

ON FORM: Josh Windass is providing quantity and quality in front of goal at the moment

"I was speaking to Ugs before the (Derby) game about it," said Windass. "We were saying when you're in form – not even goalscoring form, just in form – the picture is just that bit clearer, you take touches you might not otherwise, you just do things because you're so clear-minded and you know you're in form.

"When he came in last year he had some great goalscoring form.

"The rub of the green isn't going for him but we spoke about him getting back in the goals and how I've managed to get some goalscoring form. You do things you would always do anyway but you tend to get a bit luckier I guess."

Windass is showing what an attacker in form looks like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You probably take things on more and if you make a mistake you don't mind as much because you think you're going to score anyway," he said.

"When you're not in form and you miss a couple of chances you start to think everyone is on your back or you need to do something better.

"I've never been one to care too much about that anyway."

Despite Ugbo's form and partly because of Windass', scoring is not the issue for Wednesday at present.

The last six matches have reaped 15 goals but only one clean sheet, a subject manager Danny Rohl has been vocal about recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're doing well at the minute but we still have that result in us where we can go and get beat three or 4-0, hopefully we can wipe that away and be more consistent," said Windass.