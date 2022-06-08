Sheffield Wednesday linked with Hull City’s Mallik Wilks as Tyler Smith set for exit

Hull took up an option to extend Wilks’s contract by an additional year at the end of the 2021-22 season to ensure that the 23-year-old would not leave East Yorkshire for nothing this summer.

Wilks – who has spent previous spells in the county with Leeds United, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers – has also been linked with Birmingham City.

He has now emerged as a target for Wednesday, with Hull willing to move the player on if the right offer is tabled for the Leeds-born player, who struggled to make an impact last season under the watch of Tigers head coach Shota Arveladze.

Hull City forward Mallik Wilks. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The Owls have also been credited with an interest with Rotherham United’s Michael Smith, whose deal expires with the Millers at the end of June with the forward having yet to sign a new deal.

Meanwhile, former Sheffield United frontman Smith – who only joined Hull on a permanent basis last August – is also set to move away from the MKM Stadium in the close season.

On the incoming front, Hull are close to the signing of Turkish international midfielder Ozan Tufan, who plays for Fenerbahce.

Defender Luke Hendrie has become the latest Bradford City player to sign a new contract with the club.

The right-back has signed an initial two-year deal and will remain at the Utilita Energy Stadium until at least the summer of 2024, with the option for a further season at the club.

Hendrie, son of City legend John, made 16 appearances for the club after re-signing from Hartlepool United in the January transfer window, missing just one game under manager Mark Hughes.

On his decision to commit and follow Lee Angol, Matty Foulds and Levi Sutton in agreeing fresh terms to stay at the club, Hendrie said: “I am really happy. Ever since I rejoined back in January, my focus was to extend my stay here, so I am just looking forward to the season ahead.

“I have really enjoyed my football under the gaffer and he is a really good person to work for. He was one of the main reasons I wanted to stay.

“We finished last season strongly and it probably ended at the wrong time for us.