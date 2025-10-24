DEJPHON Chansiri was public enemy number one as far as Sheffield Wednesday supporters were concerned on a surreal night at Hillsborough.

Their Middlesbrough counterparts were annoyed by someone else, that said.

The anger of Wednesdayites was manifested by staying away and hitting the reviled Owls owner in the pocket.

The silence from the home sections was deafening as thousands made a powerful statement in front of TV cameras in boycotting the Championship game against Boro.

Thumbs-up: Sheffield Wednesday debutant and man-of-the-match Joe Lumley, who excelled against former club Middlesbrough. Picture: Steve Ellis.

In front of a minuscule attendance of just 7,081, over half of the crowd – 3,699 – were in the away end.

It did not stop one of the Owls players from running the on-pitch gauntlet in the shape of debutant keeper Joe Lumley.

The one-time Boro player copped stick from the big Teesside following in the Leppings Lane stand. Rather than intimidate, it inspired him as he made some outstanding saves to frustrate the promotion-chasing visitors and keep plucky Wednesday in the game.

With Ethan Horvath suspended, the 30-year-old had joined the Owls on an emergency seven-day loan from Bristol City with EFL rules giving special dispensation to clubs without an available “professional goalkeeper” to bring in a temporary signing.

Owls keeper Lumley denies Boro's Tommy Conway. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Lumley, pictured, had a decidedly mixed time at Boro, but certainly showed his capabilities on Wednesday night after being beaten early on by Morgan Whittaker, who netted the only goal of the game.

The stick from the away end clearly brought the best out of him.

He said: “I was getting a bit of stick from the fans, but they're great and it's part of the game.

“It's good to play against a former club and have a good performance.

“I quite like (the banter). You have to enjoy it, it's part of the game and that's why we all love it.

“I loved every minute of it (at Boro). I had some great games and some not so great games but every day you learn,” he said.

“It's all about being resilient.”

Despite Horvath being available again for Saturday's home game with Oxford, rules dictate that emergency loanees must start.

It will be the final act of a whirlwind week for the keeper, who 'jumped at the chance' of heading to Yorkshire when told about the prospect of a temporary move by Bristol City’s goalkeeping coach after last weekend's game at Norwich.

He added: “It's the life of a goalkeeper, you have to be ready at all times.

“I'm here to help out the team for a couple of games. I'm pleased with my performance, but I'd much rather win the game.”

Owls boss Henrik Pedersen praised his valiant players – while admitting that the sight of an eerily deserted stadium was ‘painful’.

Pedersen, who also confirmed that George Brown is sidelined for six to eight weeks, said: “We all know how Hillsborough can be and we have a fantastic support and of course, it’s painful to see this.