Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl pleased to see work on shooting pay off
Wednesday were surprise 2-1 winners over Championship play-off chasers Middlesbrough, their first home win since New Year's Day. It was also their first anywhere in a sequence of seven matches which began with Rohl talking about qualifying for the play-offs.
But it was more than just that after registering more shots on target (11) than in their previous four games combined.
Rohl revealed it was something he had worked on in the build-up to the game, concentrating on better service and a more positive mindset when chances arose.
"One thing is the final pass or the pass before the final pass," he said. "It's about the first touch and where you take the first touch. It's also a little bit about being focussed and concentrated for this action.
"The last 20m in both boxes are not so easy to improve.
"If you bring a group to have 28 touches in the opponent's box and to 15 shots (as was the case in the previous home game, against Oxford United), it's not the worst thing but in the end two shots on target means the goalkeeper only has to make two saves. This is too few.
"We did exercises last week, we spoken in the meeting about what I wanted to see. It's about decision-making, it's about improving some players individually. It's not just about scoring, it's about how we assist.
"The right body position, decision-making, deep runs, last line, adjusting your position again and again – they're all small details."
The Owls' opening goal on Monday came from Josh Windass, his 52nd for the club, equalling Marcus Tudgay's record for the most scored in the 21st Century.
Despite the setback, the Teessiders know beating Norwich City – who on Tuesday sacked coach Johannes Hoff Thorup, announcing Jack Wilshere will take charge – and Coventry City will guarantee a play-off, most likely against Sheffield United.
