Danny Rohl says he was "really sad" to find out Nathaniel Chalobah picked up an injury on his Sheffield Wednesday debut.

The former England international had a disrupted first pre-season at Middlewood Road after joining from West Bromwich Albion this summer. As so often, that has caused further problems and he suffered a calf niggle making his first appearance of the season at Grimsby Town in Tuesday's League Cup win.

With an international break coming up, Saturday's game at Millwall might be the only one the midfielder misses with it, but still manager Rohl said the news left him feeling sad.

“For Nath it is a big, big pity," he said. "He will be out for a couple of weeks again, it was a shame after the game and when I got the message I was really sad about this situation. But this is football, sometimes it is not fair and for me it is about staying together, helping him and we will do it and bring him stronger back.

“He has a little problem with his calf. I learned after the game, I did not sub him because of the injury and it is sometimes difficult to understand what happens but he felt something after the game. We made the scan, we got the result and this is football.

"In his mind he wants to show (what he can do), he wants to help the team but I told him his time will come in this season and for this we will do everything.”

Defender Akin Famewo also made his first appearance of the season, but came through unscathed. He might be needed at The New Den, with Dominic Iorfa a "question mark".

Meanwhile, Rohl says people are deluding themselves if they expect a busy deadline day of signings at Hillsborough.

INJURY BLOW: Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah

Rohl said: "We signed 11 players and to speak now about a busy day? We will see what happens in the last 24 hours if there is an opportunity or not, but all in all we worked very hard in this transfer window and now to expect that we sign on the final day four more players? It is not reality.

“In January it really was the final day and we tried and tried to bring players in. We are looking and sometimes it is about timing and opportunities. It’s not always just our decision.”