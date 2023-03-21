Darren Moore says Sheffield Wednesday have "come a million miles" since September's 2-0 home defeat to Barnsley, and has promised his club will bring energy on and off the field to a South Yorkshire derby which hardly needs it.

If the Owls have improved immeasurably since that game, so have Tuesday's hosts.

Moore's side lead League One, but with Plymouth Argyle also in action, they could lose top spot if Barnsley prevail – albeit with two games in hand. They are, though, unbeaten in 23 league games.

The Reds are undefeated in 11, including statement wins over Plymouth and Derby County. Their best-case scenario would narrow the gap to the top two to five points, again with two games in hand.

RED LETTER DAY: Barnsley won September's game at Hillsborough, with Devante Cole (pictured) on the scoresheet

"I know what Oakwell can be like underneath the lights and it can be a really white-hot atmosphere," said Moore, who made 76 Barsnley appearances between 2008 and 2010.

"We will bring energy to Oakwell, travelling up with just short of 5,000 (fans) and add a few more on the gate. It bodes well for a wonderful game and I hope it's a better outing than at the start of the season. We just didn't perform.

"It was the one game where I have no complaints this season. I didn't think we played well at all and it wasn't us. I'd like to think there will be more impetus from the players in this game.

"When I look at us then to now, we have come a million miles in terms of how we play, our endeavour and attitude. Both teams are in the ascendancy, great form and meeting relatively late in the season.

"The players deserve immense praise for their mindset and mentality. Credit to them for their focus and endeavour and supporting each other on this run of games and the consistency they have shown over the season. It's not an easy feat."

Moore admires how Duff has transformed a club in the doldrums after last season's relegation.

"He's done a great job," he commented. "I have known him at Cheltenham and he's someone who is diligent with his work. He's gone to Barnsley with a bit more resources but you still have to make it work.

"I always said they were a dangerous team as they had dropped down from the Championship and had the power in the team from the Championship season to do effective work at League One level. They are effective in what they do and very structured and organised.

"To galvanise and bring stability to the club, he's done well."

Duff is also full of respect for his derby rivals.

"In my last year at Burnley we went 23 games unbeaten and won the league," he said. "It's an unbelievable achievement so hopefully we can end it."They've conceded nine (league) goals away from home all season and kept 21 clean sheets, I think that's why they're top of the league.

"They do every part of the game well. They've got goals, they've got quality, they've got Championship players. They're top of the league for a reason.

"Who can deliver the best performance wins the game and I genuinely hope that's what happens. If Sheffield Wednesday are better than us we don't want a refereeing decision or any sort of controversy."