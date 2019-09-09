Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk confident that his working relationship with 'straight-talking' Dejphon Chansiri will be a success

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Garry Monk has praised the 'straight-talking' qualities of Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri - and is confident that their working relationship will prove a successful one.

Out of work since being sacked by Birmingham City earlier this summer, Monk has made his return to football at Hillsborough after being named as the full-time successor to Steve Bruce, who left for Newcastle United in July.

Speaking at Monk's unveiling on Friday, Chansiri stressed his belief that the Owls had landed 'the best choice' in the 40-year-old, who has also formerly managed in Yorkshire at Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

It may be early days, but Monk - who spent a loan spell at Wednesday in 2002-03 - believes he has seen enough to suggest that he can forge a good understanding with Chansiri, with the vibes between the pair being thoroughly positive.

Monk, whose first match in the dug-out will be in Sunday's Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town, said: "He (Chansiri) is very good. He is passionate and demanding.

"The main thing that shone through was that he is very straight and honest and talking how it is. That is how I like to work.

"I have been in some places where there have been too many voices and too many things going on. and other people and agendas may be different. Whatever they may be throughout the club.

"But he is very straight-talking and I like that. I am very straight and honest about things and it is black and white.

"It is the same as players, when you have clarity and know exactly where you are at, at each club, you can perform and play to your best as there are no grey areas. That is what I liked about him."

Monk may have endured some difficult times during his five-and-a-half year managerial career, with three sackings having already arrived to date, but the former centre-half is adamant that the experiences - both good and bad - have made him into a better and well-rounded manager and individual in the process.

Monk, who will work alongside Lee Bullen and the existing members of the coaching staff - while not ruling out further additions in time - added: "I have been in management for five years and I feel that I have gained so much experience in that time and each experience has helped me develop.

"I have always been hungry and I am ready to go and I think that is important, especially at big clubs to have that enthusiasm and readiness.

"I am just ready to commit everything that I have to try and make this club as successful as possible and most importantly give these players something that can help them.

"If you look at the recent history of this club, they have had a couple of (promotion) near misses. In the last couple of seasons, you would probably say they have underachieved.

"It is about trying to bring them back to something where we all know what they are capable of. The players know, but it is about helping them realise how to do that and that is what we are going to try and help them do."