Sheffield Wednesday manager's 'big respect' to Manchester United following loan gesture

SHEFFIELD Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen has thanked Manchester United for allowing them to take left-back Harry Amass on loan until January.

The 18-year-old is set to make his debut at home to Bristol City on Saturday with his parent club covering the total costs involved with his transfer.

On Amass, the cash-strapped club's only recruit on deadline-day, Pedersen said: "We have to be proud and very thankful because what they have done for us is fantastic and big respect for what they have done.

"I'm proud as people can see that Sheffield Wednesday could be a good place and club for Harry. The trust they have in this direction and what they have done is big respect.

Manchester United youngster Harry Amass has signed on loan with Sheffield Wednesday. (Image: Annice Lyn/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"We had a longer list and had agreed with more players but they would not allow us to sign (them). But I'm also happy for what I have. What I don't have, we can't change right now."