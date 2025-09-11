Sheffield Wednesday manager's 'big respect' to Manchester United following loan gesture

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 11th Sep 2025, 16:00 BST
SHEFFIELD Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen has thanked Manchester United for allowing them to take left-back Harry Amass on loan until January.

The 18-year-old is set to make his debut at home to Bristol City on Saturday with his parent club covering the total costs involved with his transfer.

Most Popular

On Amass, the cash-strapped club's only recruit on deadline-day, Pedersen said: "We have to be proud and very thankful because what they have done for us is fantastic and big respect for what they have done.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm proud as people can see that Sheffield Wednesday could be a good place and club for Harry. The trust they have in this direction and what they have done is big respect.

Manchester United youngster Harry Amass has signed on loan with Sheffield Wednesday. (Image: Annice Lyn/Manchester United via Getty Images)placeholder image
Manchester United youngster Harry Amass has signed on loan with Sheffield Wednesday. (Image: Annice Lyn/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"We had a longer list and had agreed with more players but they would not allow us to sign (them). But I'm also happy for what I have. What I don't have, we can't change right now."

A delayed fight back to the UK means that striker Bailey Cadamarteri will have limited preparation time ahead of Saturday's game after making his mark on the international front for Jamaica in the break.

Related topics:Manchester UnitedHarry AmassBristol City
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice