OUTGOING Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks has cited the ‘ambition’ of Championship newcomers Oxford United as the reason why he elected to head south to the U's after two seasons at Hillsborough.

Vaulks, 30, who won the Owls' player of the season award last term after helping the club secure a memorable 'Great Escape' from relegation, had been offered fresh terms by the Wednesday.

But an agreement could not be reached and the former Rotherham United player elected to move onto pastures new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his Owls exit, Vaulks, speaking to the Oxford Mail, said: "I connected with the fans, and I think they saw me give everything to try and keep Wednesday in the league.

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks, who has joined Championship newcomers Oxford United. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

"Sometimes these things have to end at some point, but if you don’t feel the ambition is matched to what Oxford were showing, and the way they want to go forward, then we shake hands and move on, and that’s what we’ve done.

"I’ve had a great two years, and I’m looking forward to the next few years at Oxford, where I’ll hopefully have success here.

"I’m not a massive fan of targets like that, but all the right things are being done. That was a big part of my talks with Ed (Waldron, head of recruitment) and the manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad