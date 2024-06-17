Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks opens up on the surprising reason why he left to join Championship newcomers Oxford United
Vaulks, 30, who won the Owls' player of the season award last term after helping the club secure a memorable 'Great Escape' from relegation, had been offered fresh terms by the Wednesday.
But an agreement could not be reached and the former Rotherham United player elected to move onto pastures new.
On his Owls exit, Vaulks, speaking to the Oxford Mail, said: "I connected with the fans, and I think they saw me give everything to try and keep Wednesday in the league.
"Sometimes these things have to end at some point, but if you don’t feel the ambition is matched to what Oxford were showing, and the way they want to go forward, then we shake hands and move on, and that’s what we’ve done.
"I’ve had a great two years, and I’m looking forward to the next few years at Oxford, where I’ll hopefully have success here.
"I’m not a massive fan of targets like that, but all the right things are being done. That was a big part of my talks with Ed (Waldron, head of recruitment) and the manager.
"The squad needs some players in, I think that’s evident, but they’re really busy. I know that through dealing with them. They’re definitely getting things done, which is a breath of fresh air and really good to see."Wednesday confirmed the signings of keeper Ben Hamer and former Sheffield United defender Max Lowe late this week with former Southampton player Yan Valery, now at French side Angers, set to follow shortly.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.