SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY transfer target Michael Hector has joined Charlton Athletic.

The Owls had taken the centre-back on trial while both parties decided if it was a good idea to rekindle their time together in 2018-19.

Wednesday appear to have initially concluded it was, but Hector has decided otherwise.

The first signs that a Hillsborough return was unlikely came when the Owls instead re-sgined another of their former centre-backs, Aiden Flint, on loan for a second time.

NOT THIS TIME: Michael Hector, pictured during his previous spell with Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Steve Ellis

The giant central defender has signed from Stoke City.