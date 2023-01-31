News you can trust since 1754
Sheffield Wednesday miss out on transfer target as he heads to League One rivals

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY transfer target Michael Hector has joined Charlton Athletic.

By Stuart Rayner
3 minutes ago

The Owls had taken the centre-back on trial while both parties decided if it was a good idea to rekindle their time together in 2018-19.

Wednesday appear to have initially concluded it was, but Hector has decided otherwise.

The first signs that a Hillsborough return was unlikely came when the Owls instead re-sgined another of their former centre-backs, Aiden Flint, on loan for a second time.

NOT THIS TIME: Michael Hector, pictured during his previous spell with Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Steve Ellis

The giant central defender has signed from Stoke City.

Hector was a free agent after being released by Fulham in the summer.

