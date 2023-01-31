The Owls had taken the centre-back on trial while both parties decided if it was a good idea to rekindle their time together in 2018-19.
Wednesday appear to have initially concluded it was, but Hector has decided otherwise.
The first signs that a Hillsborough return was unlikely came when the Owls instead re-sgined another of their former centre-backs, Aiden Flint, on loan for a second time.
The giant central defender has signed from Stoke City.
Hector was a free agent after being released by Fulham in the summer.