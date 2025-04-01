Sheffield Wednesday: More problems regarding player wages not being paid on time due to 'cashflow issues' as fans group state: 'We just can’t go on like this'

SHEFFIELD Wednesday say they are working hard to resolve a ‘temporary issue’ regarding paying players’ wages on time in March – due to cash flow issues.

It is not the first time this has happened in recent seasons during onwer Dejphon Chansiri's increasingly troubled tenure.

A statement from the Championship club has confirmed that it is due to monies owed to Chansiri, whose family control the Thai Union Group, the world's largest producer of canned tuna.

An Owls statement read: “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm a temporary issue with the payment of player salaries for the month of March.

“This has occurred as a result of significant sums of money owed to the chairman’s businesses which has in turn impacted on the club’s immediate cashflow.

“The chairman is working hard to resolve this situation at the earliest possible opportunity and in the meantime thanks everyone for their patience and understanding.”

The development prompted a statement from Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust.

Chair Ian Bennett commented: “We are very concerned once again about the financial instability affecting the club and the implications it may have on its operations and reputation.

“The Trust wants to see full transparency and accountability in addressing these issues.

“We urge the chairman to resolve the situation immediately to ensure the payment of the players and staff, as is their contractual right.

“This development will understandably have left fans feeling uneasy about the club’s immediate future.

“Fans were already saying enough is enough. We just can’t go on like this.”

Back in the final months of the 2020-21 season, there was an ongoing situation at the club regarding unpaid player wages – before they were paid outstanding monies in June 2021.