Sheffield Wednesday not barred from signing emergency goalkeeper as former Middlesbrough man linked

Sheffield Wednesday will be able to make their case to sign an emergency goalkeeper amidst reports of interest in former Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers player Joe Lumley.

The Owls have been linked with a seven-day signing of Bristol City's back-up goalkeeper.

There appeared to be confusion at Hillsborough over whether this would be allowed, but the Football League regulations allow the Owls to make the case for a signing for this week’s Championship home games against Boro and Oxford United.

Ethan Horvath was handed a straight red card in stoppage time of Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Charlton Athletic. The Owls expect to discover on Monday how long his suspension will be.

SUSPENSION: Ethan Horvath (Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

They are under five transfer embargos, but the rules allow for signings to protect the competitive balance of the divisions.

Under normal circumstances, any club is allowed to make "emergency" goalkeeper signings if they are left without a "professional" goalkeeper. That is defined as anyone who has made five appearances in league or cup football, except for Football League Trophy games.

The signings are for seven days, and can be renewed on a week-to-week basis until a "professional" goalkeeper is available.

Horvath was himself signed in emergency circumstances in August when it became clear Pierce Charles needed shoulder surgery.

LINKED: Joe Lumley of Bristol City (Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The Owls had to get special dispensation to sign the American, as they do with all squad additions at present because of their dire financial circumstances.

But they were allowed to sign him until January, so he therefore did not meet the usual definition of an "emergency" goalkeeper signing.

Barry Bannan and Harry Amass are the only other senior players they have been allowed to sign since the end of last season.

Bannan's was a contract renewal on greatly decreased wages, Amass a loan only granted after weeks of negotiation when parent club Manchester United agreed to pick up all related costs.

As the Football League has ramped up its restrictions on the bottom-of-the-Championship club in an attempt to force owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri out, the Owls have been unable even to add players to the under-21 squad who have had to make up the shortfall in an injury-hit senior group. In total they have been under 10 transfer embargos since June, half of them since lifted.

In a separate punishment irrespective of embargos, they are also unable to sign players for transfer or loan fees until 2027.

Horvath and Charles are the only goalkeepers at Hillsborough to have played senior football.

Stretch made his Wales Under-19 debut in October's international break and has been involved in every matchday squad for the Owls this season, but is yet to take to the pitch.

An emergency goalkeeper could be signed up to 5pm on Wednesday to be available to face Boro.

The Owls would have to provide medical evidence that Charles is not yet fit to return from his injury.

The Northern Echo is reporting the club are in talks with Bristol City over the signing of Lumley.

The 30-year-old’s only appearances since joining from Southampton in the summer have come in the League Cup but he made 38 appearances for Middlesbrough across all competitions in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. Before that he had a loan at Doncaster from Queens Park Rangers.