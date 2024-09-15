Sheffield Wednesday offer up range of emotions - final word on 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers

Even by the extreme standards of Sheffield Wednesday or the roller-coaster Championship, it has been a schizophrenic start to 2024-25.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the last minutes of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers took the biscuit.

In the first week alone, the Owls beat Plymouth Argyle 4-0 and lost 4-0 at Sunderland. The Pilgrims beat the Black Cats on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following that brilliant win over Plymouth, Wednesday's league record was played three, lost three, scored none. The recriminations were felt on manager Danny Rohl's team-sheet, his thinking underlined before and after a dramatic game.

Well as their team played in the first half-hour, home supporters were reconciling themselves to a point as stoppage time began. At the venue for the Plymouth party, it was a downbeat denouement.

Then Barry Bannan scored one of the weekend’s most beautiful goals in the 93rd minute, only for the Rs to scramble in one of the ugliest you will see all season in time added on to the time added on.

At that moment, it was hard to know what to think.

Oliver Langford did not have a particularly awful game but the referee was booed off by some. Rohl quibbled about a free-kick not given for a foul on Anthony Musaba, but far too much happened after it to blame that for Alfie Lloyd's gut-punching, nuts-kicking equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DENIED: Ike Ugbo is unable to beat Queens Park Ranger goalkeeper Paul Nardi

In all probability those supporters knew they could not boo their players after they did so much so well, but needed to unscrew the lid on the frustration Lloyd fizzed up.

Rohl tried to provide context but came armed with both carrot and stick, emphasising the positives like the best spin doctor whilst warning those on the bench or in the stands.

Because the truth was, this was a step in the right direction, but far from a 360 degree turnaround.

For 35 minutes the Owls played excellent football, orchestrated by Josh Windass on the right of a narrow front three in a 3-4-3. The intensity, fluidity and imagination Rohl expects were all on show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ECSTASY: Barry Bannan celebrates after ending Sheffield Wednesday's month-long goal drought

But their finishes were not just off target, they were woeful. Olaf Kobacki – one of four players, with Liam Palmer, Akin Famewo and Marvin Johnson, making first league starts of the season – forced Paul Nardi's only save 13 minutes in.

Ike Ugbo lifted a Yan Valery pass over the onrushing goalkeeper but also the bar. Windass beautifully chested a volleyed Johnson cross after peeling off at the back post but ballooned it. Bannan's 36th-minute effort was so dreadful it did not feel like his day for a highlights reel goal.

"In the last three games we created nearly no chances so to turn this in just two weeks with nearly the same players, you can see development," argued Rohl.

"The thinking was good. In the right moments we were thinking forwards. They were listening, we worked hard in the last 14 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you don't sprint back, if you are not ready to close the second ball, when you are not ready to hunt the ball when you lose it, and not ready to make the last step in the duel, you cannot play in my team."

The finishing was frustrating, as were 11 corners which achieved little more than pulling Wednesday's defenders out of position, but as Windass said, "We're not Real Madrid."

As the barren run dating back to August 11 stretched, confidence seemed to ebb from the players and certainly fans, and transfer to QPR.

Marti Cifuentes called it "a game of two halves" and whilst his QPR never dominated like Wednesday, Paul Smyth shot close enough to give James Beadle palpitations, Karamoko Dembele almost scored direct from a corner, Koki Saito was twice just wide.

It felt like the Owls might be rope-a-doped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Pol Valentin crossed, fellow substitute Michael Smith chested and Bannan volleyed in, we thought they had snatched three points.

Wrong again.

Jimmy Dunne's header at a 96th-minute corner was cleared by Di'Shon Bernard then Max Lowe, and as blue-and-white-striped, gold and even red and light blue shirts (both keepers were there) scrambled over strewn bodies, it eventually bounced for Lloyd to poke in.

"It feels a little bit disappointing when you score a fantastic goal like Barry's but I take the positives more than the disappointment,” said Rohl.

There were so many emotions to choose from, you could take what you wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle; Palmer, Ihiekwe, Famewo (Bernard 73); Valery (Valentín 73), S Charles, Bannan, Johnson (M Lowe 89); Windass, Ugbo (Smith 73), Kobacki (Musaba 64). Unused substitutes: Ingelsson, Paterson, Gassama, P Charles.

Queens Park Rangers: Nardi; Santos, Dunne, Cook, Paal; Field (Smyth HT), Colback; Dembele (Lloyd 90), Andersen (Saito 72), Madsen (Varane 83); Frey (Celar 72). Unused substitutes: Walsh, Dixon-Bonner, Ashby, Morgan.