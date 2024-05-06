Sheffield Wednesday 'open contract talks' with talismanic forward after securing Championship status

The 30-year-old has been a talismanic if at times injury-prone player in his five seasons at Hillsborough, scoring the winning goal with virtually the final touch of last season's League One play-off final win over Barnsley, and in the last three matches of this season, all won, to keep the Owls in the second tier.

Windass is one of 12 players out of contract at the end of the season, with the club continuing their recent habit of waiting for the campaign to be over before renegotiating most deals.

The son of former Hull City, Middlesbrough and Bradford City forward Dean was open to a move to Argentinian club Atletico Talleres two years ago, and was the subject of interest from American side Real Salt Lake City in January. Southampton are thought to be amongst his suitors this summer.