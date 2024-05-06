Sheffield Wednesday 'open contract talks' with talismanic forward after securing Championship status
The 30-year-old has been a talismanic if at times injury-prone player in his five seasons at Hillsborough, scoring the winning goal with virtually the final touch of last season's League One play-off final win over Barnsley, and in the last three matches of this season, all won, to keep the Owls in the second tier.
Windass is one of 12 players out of contract at the end of the season, with the club continuing their recent habit of waiting for the campaign to be over before renegotiating most deals.
But according to the Sheffield Star, talks have opened with Windass. Captain Barry Bannan revealed on Saturday he is confident he will also get a new one-year deal.
The son of former Hull City, Middlesbrough and Bradford City forward Dean was open to a move to Argentinian club Atletico Talleres two years ago, and was the subject of interest from American side Real Salt Lake City in January. Southampton are thought to be amongst his suitors this summer.
Windass has scored 40 goals in 136 appearances since joining, initially on loan from Wigan Athletic in August 2020.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.