Sheffield Wednesday: Owls make breakthrough with first deadline-day signing
Sheffield Wednesday have completed the loan signing of Harry Amass from Manchester United.
The 18-year-old left-back has been training with the Owls for a couple of weeks, waiting for the Football League to sign off the deal.
The league have been reticent because of the awful financial mismanagement at Hillsborough this summer, which saw wages go unpaid for four out of five months, and money owed to HMRFC and other clubs being late in forthcoming.
Amasss is a highly-rated defender in England's under-19s squad for September's games against Ukraine and Spain, but after signing Diego Leon, his parent club are prepared to loan him out for experience.
Amass only made his senior debut in March, having played against Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town for the Red Devils' under-21s in the Football League Trophy earlier in the season.
But he impressed enough to make four Premier League starts as Ruben Amorim rested players for a Europa League run which went all the way to the final.
Amass played in the 4-1 semi-final home leg win over Atletic Bilbao, one of three substitute appearances in all competitions.
The Red Devils are expected to cover his wages, and will not ask for a loan fee. The restrictions the Owls have been under since four transfer embargoes were lifted mean they can only sign players on free transfers and loans without a fee.
The Owls have been playing with Liam Palmer and Olaf Kobacki at left wing-back in the early weeks of the season.
The league has urged owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri to start funding the club properly or to sell for a realistic price. As far as many supporters are concerned, the latter is the only acceptable outcome but there seems little prospect of it happening at present, with the Thai businessman apparently holding out for a sale price way beyond what any would-be buyers are prepared to pay.