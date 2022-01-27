Sheffield Wednesday: Owls sign Harlee Dean to solve defensive problem

Birmingham City's Harlee Dean. Picture: PA

The 33-year-old, transfer-listed and out of favour at St Andrew’s, has joined for the rest of the season on loan, with his arrival following on from the loan acquisition of Preston’s Jordan Storey.

Dean’s arrival in particular will provide experience in a backline currently without the injured duo of Chey Dunkley and Dominic Iorfa, alongside Lewis Gibson, while Sam Hutchinson has made just 12 appearances this term.

Harrogate Town have been handed a significant boost with the news that striker Jack Diamond has returned to the club to complete his loan spell – after his recent recall by parent club Sunderland due to Covid and injury absences.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman previously stated that the club were in no “rush” to make a decision regarding Diamond’s return to Harrogate, but he has now been allowed to head back to the CNG Stadium.

Middlesbrough have allowed young winger Sam Folarin to join Scottish outfit Queen of the South on loan for the rest of 2021-22, while midfielder Isaac Fletcher has linked up with Hartlepool United for the remainder of the campaign.

Cardiff City are reportedly leading the chase to sign Boro striker Uche Ikpeazu, who has also been linked with West Brom, Hull and Millwall.

Leeds United’s trip to Leicester City on Saturday, March 5 will now be shown live on BT Sports with a 12.30pm kick-off.

United’s game at Wolves has also been brought forward to Friday, March 18 and will be screened on Sky Sports (8pm).