Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as good performances fail to get their reward against Watford

The Owls were held to a 0-0 draw on a frustrating night when the performance was better than the result.

James Beadle – not as good with his feet as you might expect, not much to do with his hands 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pol Valentín – won plenty of tackles but gave a bad chance away when he tried to shepherd the ball out 6

WING THREAT: Sheffield Wednesday's Djeidi Gassama

Di'Shon Bernard – was good defensively and almost opened the scoring 7

Akin Famewo – some ropey defensive moments 5

Marvin Johnson – got up and down well 6

Liam Palmer – did the unglamorous jobs well in midfield 7

Barry Bannan – made a couple of very good chances from free-kicks 7

Anthony Musaba – not as threatening as he can be, although he had a great 90th-minute shot well saved 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Windass – a couple of decent passes but did not look fully fit and was replaced at the interval 6

Djedi Gassama – the better of the wingers 7

Iko Ugbo – led the line well in the first half 6

Substitutes:

Michael Smith (for Windass, HT) – missed a good headed chance 5

Bailey Cadamarteri (for Ugbo, 72) – not much impact 4

Momo Diaby (for Bannan, 86 – N/A

Mallik Wilks (for Musaba, 90+3) – dragged a shot wide 4