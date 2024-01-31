All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as good performances fail to get their reward against Watford

Sheffield Wednesday outplayed play-off-chasing Watford without beating them at Hillsborough.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 31st Jan 2024, 22:35 GMT

The Owls were held to a 0-0 draw on a frustrating night when the performance was better than the result.

James Beadle – not as good with his feet as you might expect, not much to do with his hands 5

Pol Valentín – won plenty of tackles but gave a bad chance away when he tried to shepherd the ball out 6

WING THREAT: Sheffield Wednesday's Djeidi GassamaWING THREAT: Sheffield Wednesday's Djeidi Gassama
WING THREAT: Sheffield Wednesday's Djeidi Gassama

Di'Shon Bernard – was good defensively and almost opened the scoring 7

Akin Famewo – some ropey defensive moments 5

Marvin Johnson – got up and down well 6

Liam Palmer – did the unglamorous jobs well in midfield 7

Barry Bannan – made a couple of very good chances from free-kicks 7

Anthony Musaba – not as threatening as he can be, although he had a great 90th-minute shot well saved 6

Josh Windass – a couple of decent passes but did not look fully fit and was replaced at the interval 6

Djedi Gassama – the better of the wingers 7

Iko Ugbo – led the line well in the first half 6

Substitutes:

Michael Smith (for Windass, HT) – missed a good headed chance 5

Bailey Cadamarteri (for Ugbo, 72) – not much impact 4

Momo Diaby (for Bannan, 86 – N/A

Mallik Wilks (for Musaba, 90+3) – dragged a shot wide 4

Not used: Charles, Siqueira, Ihiekwe, James, Vaulks.

