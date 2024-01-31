Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as good performances fail to get their reward against Watford
The Owls were held to a 0-0 draw on a frustrating night when the performance was better than the result.
James Beadle – not as good with his feet as you might expect, not much to do with his hands 5
Pol Valentín – won plenty of tackles but gave a bad chance away when he tried to shepherd the ball out 6
Di'Shon Bernard – was good defensively and almost opened the scoring 7
Akin Famewo – some ropey defensive moments 5
Marvin Johnson – got up and down well 6
Liam Palmer – did the unglamorous jobs well in midfield 7
Barry Bannan – made a couple of very good chances from free-kicks 7
Anthony Musaba – not as threatening as he can be, although he had a great 90th-minute shot well saved 6
Josh Windass – a couple of decent passes but did not look fully fit and was replaced at the interval 6
Djedi Gassama – the better of the wingers 7
Iko Ugbo – led the line well in the first half 6
Substitutes:
Michael Smith (for Windass, HT) – missed a good headed chance 5
Bailey Cadamarteri (for Ugbo, 72) – not much impact 4
Momo Diaby (for Bannan, 86 – N/A
Mallik Wilks (for Musaba, 90+3) – dragged a shot wide 4
Not used: Charles, Siqueira, Ihiekwe, James, Vaulks.
