Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as Manchester United loanee's twinkle toes shine

Sheffield Wednesday won their first Championship point of the season at Hillsborough with a performance of real determination.

Ethan Horvath – started with a good early save and carried on from there 6

Dominic Iorfa – bullet header was the Owls' first league goal at Hillsborough this season, but was then at fault for the corner which led to the equaliser 6

Ernie Weaver – made a brilliant back, then a good tackle running back and was off injured in next to no time 7

Max Lowe – steady away 6

Liam Palmer – really showed the spirit he needed, and forced a good save with a first-half shot 7

Yan Valery – taking to his new role as a central midfielder 6

DECISIVE MOMENTS: Dominic Iorfa (right) celebrates his goal with Barry Bannan (Image: Steve Ellis)

Barry Bannan – wonderful free-kick to create the goal, and one in the second half deserved similar. Was lucky not to get a second yellow card, though, when he allowed himself to get too wound up 7

Svante Ingelsson – put in plenty of energy and a cross which deserved a finish 6

Harry Amass – his twinkle toes and one gorgeous pass down the line impressed 8

Bailey Cadamarteri – really got stuck in but had his arms in the wrong place for QPR's penalty 6

CHANCES: Bailey Cadamarteri (Image: Steve Ellis)

George Brown – another who battled hard for the cause 6

Substitutes:

Gabriel Otegbayo (for Weaver, 77) – involved at both ends 6

Charlie McNeill (for Brown, 77) – too late on to make a difference 5

Jamal Lowe (for Cadamarteri, 86) – N/A