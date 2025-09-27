Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as Manchester United loanee's twinkle toes shine
The Owls took the lead with the first league goal scored at home this season, but were unable to hold onto it after a penalty was awarded for a Bailey Cadamarteri handball.
Ethan Horvath – started with a good early save and carried on from there 6
Dominic Iorfa – bullet header was the Owls' first league goal at Hillsborough this season, but was then at fault for the corner which led to the equaliser 6
Ernie Weaver – made a brilliant back, then a good tackle running back and was off injured in next to no time 7
Max Lowe – steady away 6
Liam Palmer – really showed the spirit he needed, and forced a good save with a first-half shot 7
Yan Valery – taking to his new role as a central midfielder 6
Barry Bannan – wonderful free-kick to create the goal, and one in the second half deserved similar. Was lucky not to get a second yellow card, though, when he allowed himself to get too wound up 7
Svante Ingelsson – put in plenty of energy and a cross which deserved a finish 6
Harry Amass – his twinkle toes and one gorgeous pass down the line impressed 8
Bailey Cadamarteri – really got stuck in but had his arms in the wrong place for QPR's penalty 6
George Brown – another who battled hard for the cause 6
Substitutes:
Gabriel Otegbayo (for Weaver, 77) – involved at both ends 6
Charlie McNeill (for Brown, 77) – too late on to make a difference 5
Jamal Lowe (for Cadamarteri, 86) – N/A
Not used: Fusire, Ugbo, Stretch, Emery, Alao, Thornton.