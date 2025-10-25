Sheffield Wednesday fell just short of taking anything from their game against Oxford United after recovering from a poor first-half performance.

Joe Lumley – will be asking himself if he could have done better with Cameron Brannagan's very long-range free-kick in an otherwise decent final game before returning from his emergency loan 6

Dominic Iorfa – caught napping in the build-up to Oxford United's second goal, his miscontrol actually led to the Owls' strike 5

Liam Palmer – got forward from centre-back to great effect in the second half 8

Max Lowe – gave away the free-kick for the second goal in an otherwise reasonably solid performance 6

Sean Fusire – excellent finish for his first senior goal 7

Yan Valery – drove his team on from midfield throughout 8

MIXED BAG: Sheffield Wednesday loanee Harry Amass (Image: Steve Ellis)

Barry Bannan – always demanding more of his team-mates but missed the target with a couple of decent chances for him 6

Svante Ingelsson – showed good energy as he got forward from midfield 7

Harry Amass – the Manchester United loanee epitomised the Owls' day – very poor in the first half and excellent in the second 7

Jamal Lowe – put a good chance straight at the goalkeeper 5

DRIVING FORCE: Liam Palmer gets away from Jack Currie (Image: Steve Ellis)

Bailey Cadamarteri – got himself into some good positions without being able to provide the finishing touch 6

Substitutes:

Ike Ugbo (for Cadamarteri, 63) – continues to disappoint 5

Charlie McNeill (for Fusire, 76) – kept up the pressure down the flanks 6