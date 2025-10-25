Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as Manchester United youngster epitomises Owls' day
The Owls trailed 2-0 midway through a game which was as much about celebrating the departure of reviled chairman/owner Dejphon Chansiri as it was the football but despite putting the Us’ defence under huge pressure after the break, they only had one goal to show for it.
Joe Lumley – will be asking himself if he could have done better with Cameron Brannagan's very long-range free-kick in an otherwise decent final game before returning from his emergency loan 6
Dominic Iorfa – caught napping in the build-up to Oxford United's second goal, his miscontrol actually led to the Owls' strike 5
Liam Palmer – got forward from centre-back to great effect in the second half 8
Max Lowe – gave away the free-kick for the second goal in an otherwise reasonably solid performance 6
Sean Fusire – excellent finish for his first senior goal 7
Yan Valery – drove his team on from midfield throughout 8
Barry Bannan – always demanding more of his team-mates but missed the target with a couple of decent chances for him 6
Svante Ingelsson – showed good energy as he got forward from midfield 7
Harry Amass – the Manchester United loanee epitomised the Owls' day – very poor in the first half and excellent in the second 7
Jamal Lowe – put a good chance straight at the goalkeeper 5
Bailey Cadamarteri – got himself into some good positions without being able to provide the finishing touch 6
Substitutes:
Ike Ugbo (for Cadamarteri, 63) – continues to disappoint 5
Charlie McNeill (for Fusire, 76) – kept up the pressure down the flanks 6
Not used: Otegbayo, Horvath, Johnson, Emery, Alao, Fernandes, Thornton.