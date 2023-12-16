Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as they get the job done without hitting heights

Sheffield Wednesday struggled in the final third against Queens Park Rangers but were rewarded for their persistence with two late goals.

There was little doubt the Owls were the more deserving winners but they trailed 1-0 going into the 86th minute after a performance of more perspiration than inspiration. That came eventually, with goals from Bailey Cadamarteri and Anthony Musaba.

Cameron Dawson – lucky when a foul spared his blushes after an error at a corner but unambitious QPR gave him little more to do 5

Pol Valentín – stood off Ilias Chair too much for the QPR goal and did not cause enough problems going the other way 5

Bambo Diaby – put through his own net and it seemed to affect him, although the injury which forced him off at the break could have been a factor 4

Di'Shon Bernard – solid performance at centre-back 6

Akin Famewo– very good at left-back, less involved when he moved into the centre 7

Anthony Musaba – not a great personal performance but a huge goal 7

CHANGE OF ROLE: Sheffield Wednesday defender Akin Famewo

Barry Bannan – did his best to make things happen and his cross led to the winner 6

Will Vaulks – got a bit rattled in the second half 6

Marvin Johnson – unable to get into many crossing positions and probably found more at full-back 6

Bailey Cadamarteri – not the cleanest strike ever, but for goalscorers it is all about how many, not how 7

Callum Paterson – set a good tone with his energy before being stretchered off, if not always quality 7

Substitutes:

Djedi Gassama (for Diaby, HT) – his work created the equaliser 6

Liam Palmer (for Valentín, 70) – did a steady job without getting forward much 5

John Buckley (for Paterson, 70) – only last 15 minutes before getting injured 4

Ashley Fletcher (for Vaulks, 79) – his header against the post which Musaba put in 6

George Byers (for Cadamarteri, 85) – N/A