Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as they get the job done without hitting heights
There was little doubt the Owls were the more deserving winners but they trailed 1-0 going into the 86th minute after a performance of more perspiration than inspiration. That came eventually, with goals from Bailey Cadamarteri and Anthony Musaba.
Cameron Dawson – lucky when a foul spared his blushes after an error at a corner but unambitious QPR gave him little more to do 5
Pol Valentín – stood off Ilias Chair too much for the QPR goal and did not cause enough problems going the other way 5
Bambo Diaby – put through his own net and it seemed to affect him, although the injury which forced him off at the break could have been a factor 4
Di'Shon Bernard – solid performance at centre-back 6
Akin Famewo– very good at left-back, less involved when he moved into the centre 7
Anthony Musaba – not a great personal performance but a huge goal 7
Barry Bannan – did his best to make things happen and his cross led to the winner 6
Will Vaulks – got a bit rattled in the second half 6
Marvin Johnson – unable to get into many crossing positions and probably found more at full-back 6
Bailey Cadamarteri – not the cleanest strike ever, but for goalscorers it is all about how many, not how 7
Callum Paterson – set a good tone with his energy before being stretchered off, if not always quality 7
Substitutes:
Djedi Gassama (for Diaby, HT) – his work created the equaliser 6
Liam Palmer (for Valentín, 70) – did a steady job without getting forward much 5
John Buckley (for Paterson, 70) – only last 15 minutes before getting injured 4
Ashley Fletcher (for Vaulks, 79) – his header against the post which Musaba put in 6
George Byers (for Cadamarteri, 85) – N/A
Not used: Bakinson, Ihiekwe, James, Vasquez.
