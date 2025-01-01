Sheffield Wednesday player ratings: Attackers catch the eye but no question of man of the match

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 1st Jan 2025, 17:31 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday started 2025 in style with a 4-2 win over Derby County.

It was a terrific second-half performance from the Owls, capped by an outstanding goal from Josh Windass.

James Beadle – made some important saves when Derby County got on top 7

Dominic Iorfa – should have done better with Derby's first goal 5

Di'Shon Bernard – a good return from suspension by the centre-back 6

Max Lowe – started in the centre, moved to left-back for the second half and did a good job at both 7

Marvin Johnson – disappointing performance from him, subbed at half-time 5

Nathaniel Chalobah – looked like a game too many on his Festive return to fitness 5

GOAL: Djeidi Gassama

Djeidi Gassama – a good goal himself, but outshone by what came before 8

Shea Charles – Wednesday will really want to keep hold of him this month 8

Barry Bannan – starting in the hole, he was really on it and scored the first goal 7

Svante Ingelsson – particularly in the first half he was very good 7

Ike Ugbo – the way he turned down a first-half chance pointed to his low confidence 6

Substitutes:

Josh Windass (for Chalobah, HT) – there was more to him than his goal – but what a goal 9

Gabriel Otegbayo (for Johnson, HT) – a settling performance after his difficult first league start 6

Michael Smith (for Ugbo, 58) – led the line well 6

Anthony Musaba (for Bannan, 58) – getting on the scoresheet should do him good 6

Callum Paterson (for Gassama, 74) – whole-hearted as usual 5

Not used: P Charles, Palmer, Valentin, J Lowe.

