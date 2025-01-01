Sheffield Wednesday player ratings: Attackers catch the eye but no question of man of the match
It was a terrific second-half performance from the Owls, capped by an outstanding goal from Josh Windass.
James Beadle – made some important saves when Derby County got on top 7
Dominic Iorfa – should have done better with Derby's first goal 5
Di'Shon Bernard – a good return from suspension by the centre-back 6
Max Lowe – started in the centre, moved to left-back for the second half and did a good job at both 7
Marvin Johnson – disappointing performance from him, subbed at half-time 5
Nathaniel Chalobah – looked like a game too many on his Festive return to fitness 5
Djeidi Gassama – a good goal himself, but outshone by what came before 8
Shea Charles – Wednesday will really want to keep hold of him this month 8
Barry Bannan – starting in the hole, he was really on it and scored the first goal 7
Svante Ingelsson – particularly in the first half he was very good 7
Ike Ugbo – the way he turned down a first-half chance pointed to his low confidence 6
Substitutes:
Josh Windass (for Chalobah, HT) – there was more to him than his goal – but what a goal 9
Gabriel Otegbayo (for Johnson, HT) – a settling performance after his difficult first league start 6
Michael Smith (for Ugbo, 58) – led the line well 6
Anthony Musaba (for Bannan, 58) – getting on the scoresheet should do him good 6
Callum Paterson (for Gassama, 74) – whole-hearted as usual 5
Not used: P Charles, Palmer, Valentin, J Lowe.
