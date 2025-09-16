Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from the authoritative defender to the exciting teenager

Sheffield Wednesday’s young team ran out of steam in the League Cup, knocked out by Grimsby Town in round three.

In truth, this run has been more about individuals than the team, and some have done a good of pushing themselves forward in this competition. But they were caught short in a 1-0 defeat to the Mariners.

Sheffield Wednesday

Ethan Horvath – a pity his excellent save from Charles Vernam counted for nothing 7

Olaf Kobacki – very involved in the game until he went off injured, he very nearly laid on the opening goal 6

Joe Emery – did well in both aspects 6

Ernie Weaver – authoritative and assured at cente-back 7

Cole McGhee – picked up a first-half booking and did not cover himself in glory for the goal 5

ASSURED: Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Ernie Weaver (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Reece Johnson – had to do more defending than attacking with Wednesday under the cosh when he was on 5

Sean Fusire – did not have enough of an impact on the game 5

Rio Shipston – as above 5

Jarvis Thornton – energetic display from the midfielder 6

THREAT: George Brown (centre) with manager Henrik Pedersen (Image: Steve Ellis)

Jamal Lowe – as the most experienced player and the captain, the Owlets needed more from him 5

George Brown – looked a threat and was only denied a goal by Tyrell Warren's outstanding tackle 8

Substitutes:

Gabriel Otegbayo (for Kobacki, 37) – did a good job at centre-back and overlapped well a couple of times 7

Yisa Alao (for Johnson, 37) – looks one to keep an eye on 8

Barry Bannan (for Fusire, 70) – unable to change the result in his cameo 5

Ike Ugbo (for Brown, 70) – a downgrade on Brown 5

Charlie McNeill (for Thornton, 86) – N/A