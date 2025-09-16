Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from the authoritative defender to the exciting teenager
In truth, this run has been more about individuals than the team, and some have done a good of pushing themselves forward in this competition. But they were caught short in a 1-0 defeat to the Mariners.
Sheffield Wednesday
Ethan Horvath – a pity his excellent save from Charles Vernam counted for nothing 7
Olaf Kobacki – very involved in the game until he went off injured, he very nearly laid on the opening goal 6
Joe Emery – did well in both aspects 6
Ernie Weaver – authoritative and assured at cente-back 7
Cole McGhee – picked up a first-half booking and did not cover himself in glory for the goal 5
Reece Johnson – had to do more defending than attacking with Wednesday under the cosh when he was on 5
Sean Fusire – did not have enough of an impact on the game 5
Rio Shipston – as above 5
Jarvis Thornton – energetic display from the midfielder 6
Jamal Lowe – as the most experienced player and the captain, the Owlets needed more from him 5
George Brown – looked a threat and was only denied a goal by Tyrell Warren's outstanding tackle 8
Substitutes:
Gabriel Otegbayo (for Kobacki, 37) – did a good job at centre-back and overlapped well a couple of times 7
Yisa Alao (for Johnson, 37) – looks one to keep an eye on 8
Barry Bannan (for Fusire, 70) – unable to change the result in his cameo 5
Ike Ugbo (for Brown, 70) – a downgrade on Brown 5
Charlie McNeill (for Thornton, 86) – N/A
Not used: Palmer, Stretch, Grainger, Onukwuli.