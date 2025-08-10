Sheffield Wednesday player ratings including the player who 'if anything was too good'

Sheffield Wednesday showed huge courage but ultimately came up just slightly short at Leicester City on the opening day of their Championship season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking on a team who played in last season’s Premier League without a proper pre-season and with a bench stripped of virtually all experience by a summer of financial turmoil, the spirit and stamina shown by the group was exceptional, but they were always fighting against the tide.

The Owls led the game for 28 minutes and Leicester only went in front from a Wout Faes header in the 87th.

Here is how the visiting players rated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pierce Charles – if anything he was too good with a transfer window open and his club seriously strapped for cash, making some outstanding saves as the game descended into him versus Leicester late on 9

Yan Valery – brilliant work to make the goal before going off with what his manager hoped was just "really bad cramp" 8

Gabriel Otegbayo – the youngest outfield player, but the 20-year-old centre-back showed huge maturity 7

Dominic Iorfa – got caught overplaying once in the first half but a rare blemish from a player who can sometimes be impetuous 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PROUD MANAGER: Henrik Pedersen embraces Charlie McNeill after Sheffield Wednesday's defeat (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Max Lowe – seems to be marked out as more centre-back than full-back these days and did not disappoint 7

Liam Palmer – more of a full-back than a wing-back but did the latter job well, on both sides of the field 7

Svante Ingelsson – played on the left side of a midfield three and the left of a front three at times, and did so with great energy 7

Nathaniel Chalobah – hit a post, then scored with a deflection but his fragile body could not make it to the first half 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GOAL: Nathaniel Chalobah (right) (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Barry Bannan – the commitment we all know he has for the ckub was plain to see but it cost him late on as he dived into a tackle and received a second yellow card 7

Jamal Lowe – worked hard but inevitably the forwards did not have much to work with 7

Bailey Cadamarteri – shot over from one counter-attack 8

Substitutes:

Sean Fusire (for Chalobah, 32) – thrust into his Championship debut earlier than expected and handled it well 7

Olaf Kobacki (for Valery, 70) – kept up the energy at left wing-back when Valery came off 5

Charlie McNeill (for J Lowe, 90+5) – N/A

Ike Ugbo (for Otegbayo, 90+5) – N/A