Sheffield Wednesday player ratings including the player who 'if anything was too good'
Taking on a team who played in last season’s Premier League without a proper pre-season and with a bench stripped of virtually all experience by a summer of financial turmoil, the spirit and stamina shown by the group was exceptional, but they were always fighting against the tide.
The Owls led the game for 28 minutes and Leicester only went in front from a Wout Faes header in the 87th.
Here is how the visiting players rated.
Pierce Charles – if anything he was too good with a transfer window open and his club seriously strapped for cash, making some outstanding saves as the game descended into him versus Leicester late on 9
Yan Valery – brilliant work to make the goal before going off with what his manager hoped was just "really bad cramp" 8
Gabriel Otegbayo – the youngest outfield player, but the 20-year-old centre-back showed huge maturity 7
Dominic Iorfa – got caught overplaying once in the first half but a rare blemish from a player who can sometimes be impetuous 7
Max Lowe – seems to be marked out as more centre-back than full-back these days and did not disappoint 7
Liam Palmer – more of a full-back than a wing-back but did the latter job well, on both sides of the field 7
Svante Ingelsson – played on the left side of a midfield three and the left of a front three at times, and did so with great energy 7
Nathaniel Chalobah – hit a post, then scored with a deflection but his fragile body could not make it to the first half 7
Barry Bannan – the commitment we all know he has for the ckub was plain to see but it cost him late on as he dived into a tackle and received a second yellow card 7
Jamal Lowe – worked hard but inevitably the forwards did not have much to work with 7
Bailey Cadamarteri – shot over from one counter-attack 8
Substitutes:
Sean Fusire (for Chalobah, 32) – thrust into his Championship debut earlier than expected and handled it well 7
Olaf Kobacki (for Valery, 70) – kept up the energy at left wing-back when Valery came off 5
Charlie McNeill (for J Lowe, 90+5) – N/A
Ike Ugbo (for Otegbayo, 90+5) – N/A
Not used: Shipston, Siqueira, Stretch, Johnson, Fernandes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.