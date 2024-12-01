Sheffield Wednesday player ratings on a day of ups, downs and drama

Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Derby County was a game of such extremes, it was hard to rate the players.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Beadle – a crucial save from Jerry Yates at 1-0 8

Pol Valentin – caught flat footed for Derby County's goal, it was no great surprise he was substituted at half-time 5

Yan Valery– did a decent job in an ever-changing defence 6

Dominic Iorfa – another hooked at the interval 5

Max Lowe – looks the part as a centre-back 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Musaba – can delight or frustrate; Sunday was the latter 5

STAND-IN CENTRE-BACK: Shea Charles of Sheffield Wednesday

Shea Charles– surprising to see him moved to centre-back at half-time but he justified it with a tremendous block to deny Yates again 7

Barry Bannan – was having a stinker until he scored the sublime goal which changed the game 7

Marvin Johnson – good in both directions, he produced a cross shortly after the equaliser which deserved to be converted 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Djeidi Gassama – unable to make an impact at centre-forward 5

Michael Smith – struggled to hold the ball up in the first half partly because of the service but he worked hard throughout 7

Substitutes:

Liam Palmer (for Valentin, HT) – came on and steadied things in midfield 6

Josh Windass (for Iorfa, HT) – gave the Owls more penetration although two late free-kicks looked to have messed up the chance of an away win 6

J Lowe (for Gassama, 57) – a big goal not just for the team, but for him 7

Nathaniel Chalobah (for Musaba, 69) – understandably rusty 4