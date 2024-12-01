Sheffield Wednesday player ratings on a day of ups, downs and drama

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 1st Dec 2024, 17:46 BST
Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Derby County was a game of such extremes, it was hard to rate the players.

The Owls struggled badly for 65 minutes, only to be transformed by a goal from Barry Bannan – who had been having a dismal game himself. But after that they were inspired, claiming a dramatic victory with a stoppage-time winner from Jamal Lowe.

James Beadle – a crucial save from Jerry Yates at 1-0 8

Pol Valentin – caught flat footed for Derby County's goal, it was no great surprise he was substituted at half-time 5

Yan Valery– did a decent job in an ever-changing defence 6

Dominic Iorfa – another hooked at the interval 5

Max Lowe – looks the part as a centre-back 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anthony Musaba – can delight or frustrate; Sunday was the latter 5

STAND-IN CENTRE-BACK: Shea Charles of Sheffield Wednesdayplaceholder image
STAND-IN CENTRE-BACK: Shea Charles of Sheffield Wednesday

Shea Charles– surprising to see him moved to centre-back at half-time but he justified it with a tremendous block to deny Yates again 7

Barry Bannan – was having a stinker until he scored the sublime goal which changed the game 7

Marvin Johnson – good in both directions, he produced a cross shortly after the equaliser which deserved to be converted 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Djeidi Gassama – unable to make an impact at centre-forward 5

Michael Smith – struggled to hold the ball up in the first half partly because of the service but he worked hard throughout 7

Substitutes:

Liam Palmer (for Valentin, HT) – came on and steadied things in midfield 6

Josh Windass (for Iorfa, HT) – gave the Owls more penetration although two late free-kicks looked to have messed up the chance of an away win 6

J Lowe (for Gassama, 57) – a big goal not just for the team, but for him 7

Nathaniel Chalobah (for Musaba, 69) – understandably rusty 4

Callum Paterson (for Smith, 79) – made the winner 6.

Related topics:Derby CountyBarry BannanJamal LoweDominic IorfaJerry Yates

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice