Sheffield Wednesday player ratings on a day of ups, downs and drama
The Owls struggled badly for 65 minutes, only to be transformed by a goal from Barry Bannan – who had been having a dismal game himself. But after that they were inspired, claiming a dramatic victory with a stoppage-time winner from Jamal Lowe.
James Beadle – a crucial save from Jerry Yates at 1-0 8
Pol Valentin – caught flat footed for Derby County's goal, it was no great surprise he was substituted at half-time 5
Yan Valery– did a decent job in an ever-changing defence 6
Dominic Iorfa – another hooked at the interval 5
Max Lowe – looks the part as a centre-back 6
Anthony Musaba – can delight or frustrate; Sunday was the latter 5
Shea Charles– surprising to see him moved to centre-back at half-time but he justified it with a tremendous block to deny Yates again 7
Barry Bannan – was having a stinker until he scored the sublime goal which changed the game 7
Marvin Johnson – good in both directions, he produced a cross shortly after the equaliser which deserved to be converted 7
Djeidi Gassama – unable to make an impact at centre-forward 5
Michael Smith – struggled to hold the ball up in the first half partly because of the service but he worked hard throughout 7
Substitutes:
Liam Palmer (for Valentin, HT) – came on and steadied things in midfield 6
Josh Windass (for Iorfa, HT) – gave the Owls more penetration although two late free-kicks looked to have messed up the chance of an away win 6
J Lowe (for Gassama, 57) – a big goal not just for the team, but for him 7
Nathaniel Chalobah (for Musaba, 69) – understandably rusty 4
Callum Paterson (for Smith, 79) – made the winner 6.
