Sheffield Wednesday players are worried about form not possible points penalty says Steven Fletcher

Steven Fletcher says Sheffield Wednesday’s players are focused only on ending their miserable run of form, and not the threat of an impending Football League points deduction.

The Owls’ spirited 3-3 draw with Birmingham City has left them 12th in the Championship – 11 points outside of the play-off places and 11 above the relegation zone.

But they have been charged with misconduct by the Football League over their controversial sale of Hillsborough and the possible penalties range from a reprimand to a 21-point deduction. The League is coming under pressure from rival clubs to come down hard on the Owls.

But fit-again striker Fletcher insists the players are putting it to the back of their minds.

“We haven’t really thought about it at all, it’s got nothing really to do with us,” insisted the Scot, who made his return from injury at St Andrew’s. “We just do our job on the pitch and let that take care of ourselves.

“We’ve got another game on Wednesday and we’ll try and get as many points as we can and see if we can push up the table and see what happens.”

Fletcher was stretchered off with a knee injury during the FA Cup third-round defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion and his side have only won one league match since, dragging them from third into mid-table.

Wednesday’s charge relates to how and when they sold their historic Hillsborough ground to owner Dejphon Chansiri, who has leased it back to them. They are fighting what they call the “unlawful” charge.

There is no timescale on a verdict, which is in the hands of an independent commission, but it is in everyone’s best interests for the matter to be resolved before mid-March, so as not to unduly affect the integrity of this season, or the next.

The Owls host Charlton Athletic on Wednesday, and Derby County at the weekend.

Manager Garry Monk admits he has been forced to bring top-scorer Fletcher and Morgan Fox – who also came off the bench in the west Midlands – back sooner than he should have.

“Foxy and Fletch are not fully fit at all,” he said. “The way we are with the couple of injuries we have had, where we are at and what we need to do, we have been forced into that.

“If we were in a better position in terms of the results we have had recently you would be able to give them a little bit longer. They are not fully fit but it’s needs must.”