Sheffield Wednesday players 'consider new boycott' as wages go unpaid again

Sheffield Wednesday players are reportedly considering refusing to train after their wages went unpaid for the fifth time in seven months.

The Football League have been piling punishments on the Championship club and their owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri over their failure to keep up with the money they owe.

But it has failed to solve the problem, or make Chansiri agree a price to sell the club for a realistic price.

Playing and non-playing staff were due to be paid on Tuesday, but it understood only academy players got their wages, with some non-playing staff paid, but only up to a maximum of £1,000.

The Owls are under five transfer embargoes for various financial offences, and will be put under another if they fail to pay their players in the coming days.

Supporters have taken many different routes to express their anger, boycotting selected games, refusing to spend money inside Hillsborough or on official merchandise, not taking their seats at the start of the game at Leicester City, donning black and gold, blowing whistles during the home game against Stoke City and releasing black-and-gold balloons during Tuesday's game against Birmingham City.

The Owls squad has been pared down to those who have been less willing to air their grievances with the owner but with captain Barry Bannan an increasingly vocal spokesman for their frustrations, they are said to be considering withdrawing their labour from training sessions.

The players boycotted the final match of pre-season, at Burnley, but sitting out a league game would have serious consequnces which would harm their already slim chances of avoiding relegation.