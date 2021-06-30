Sheffield Wednesday players receive outstanding wages

Hillsborough, home of Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: PA.

At the end of last month (May), it was revealed that a number of senior players were considering handing in their two-week period of written notice due to the ongoing situation at the club regarding unpaid wages - which had lasted over several months.

The developments followed separate reports stating that members of the Owls squad, who did not receive wages on time in May, rejected a proposal to have some of their salaries paid under the Government's coronavirus job retention scheme during the close season.

The club did not comment when questioned about their players being asked to go on furlough.

The Owls were relegated from the Championship to League One on May 8. A week earlier, it had been revealed that players had not been paid on time when the club drew with Nottingham Forest on May 1.

The fresh developments regarding the payment of wages represents a step in the right direction at the Hillsborough club, who have been engulfed with off-the-field issues in the past few years and continue to be.

As it stands, it is unclear whether players who left the club at the end of last season have received all monies owed - and if some of those still present have received all bonus monies due.

Wednesday remain under a soft embargo until the submitting of their accounts for the 2019-20 season, but they are able to register some signings on free transfers or loan where no fees are involved.