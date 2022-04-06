Sheffield Wednesday players up for monthly awards in League One and League Two

Far too good for the third tier, Scottish midfielder Bannan showed his class and his commitment to the Owls with his performances in an extremely important month for their hopes of getting back into the Championship.

Even with a wobble of one win in four games, over the course of the month’s seven matches Wednesday scored 17 goals, and the 32-year-old was involved in more than half of them, including scoring three long-range efforts of his own.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of his rivals for the award is former Doncaster Rovers striker Alfie May, who scored against them and the Owls last month. In all he scored five in six matches, with the two against South Yorkshire pair the best of them.

BARRY BANNAN: Has been nominated for the League One Player of the Month award. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

The Cheltenham Town striker, who is in contention for the division’s golden boot, also won the February award.

Plymouth Argyle’s attacking midfielder Danny Mayor and Milton Keynes Don defender Harry Darling are the other contenders.

Goalkeeper Dawson is on the League Two shortlist as he continues his impressive loan spell with promotion-chasing Exeter City.

The 26-year-old saved a penalty against Oldham Athletic, and fine saves against Port Vale and Stevenage were also highlighted.

LOAN STAR: Cameron Dawson of Exeter City, on loan from the Owls, is up for the League Two Player of the Month. Picture: Getty Images.

Vale’s Ben Garrity, Mitch Pinnock of Northampton Town and Leyton Orient’s Ruel Sotiriou are also shortlisted.

The Championship shortlist is announced tomorrow.

In the second tier last night, Luton Town missed the chance to go up to third in the table after being held to a 1-1 draw at bottom club Peterborough United.

Danny Hylton’s second-half strike looked like earning a victory for the Hatters but Jonson Clarke-Harris scored a late leveller for Peterborough.

Reading moved eight points clear of danger with a 2-1 win against Stoke City.

Michael Morrison put them ahead early on but Romaine Sawyers levelled for the visitors on the stroke of half-time.