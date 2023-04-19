Barry Bannan scored a sublime effort from the edge of the box and defender Akin Famewo blasted in following a corner to seal a first League One away win in six matches and keep the South Yorkshire side in the hunt for a top-two finish.

Wednesday are the only side currently in the top three to win at the Memorial Stadium this season and their victory kept them within two points of leaders Plymouth and one behind second-placed Ipswich, who both won their respective matches by the same scoreline.

THANKS FOR COMING: Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore acknowledges the fans after their side's victory against Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

“We knew it would be tough here, when you look at Bristol Rovers, and if you look at the top six in the division, we know that it’s only one of those teams that have won here,” said Owls boss Moore.

“We only had 24 hours to work on the game after Saturday, but the level of work we did on the pitch and the two classroom sessions got us over the line tonight.

“It was about coming here, being strong and resolute and doing our jobs. And we knew there would be one or two chances fashioned tonight.

“I thought Baz’s was an excellent finish. That set us on our way and gave us a platform. And once he scored that goal we grew in confidence.

TOP MAN: Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

