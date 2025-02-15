Sheffield Wednesday ratings from a game of good football, bad finishing and an ugly goalkeeping error

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 15th Feb 2025, 18:08 BST
Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-1 to a stoppage-time goal for the second weekend running.

But the individual player ratings form the game against Coventry City highlight how, by and large, the Owls actually played quite well.

James Beadle – shaky in the first half, excellent in the second - until he made the mistake which decided the game 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yan Valery – got forward well without neglecting his defensive duties 7

Michael Ihiekwe – got stuck in well against a quality striker 6

Max Lowe – beaten too easily for the opening goal 5

Marvin Johnson – a threat from left-back, it was his cross which led to the goal 7

Shea Charles – the driving force for the Owls, not for the first time 8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
DRIVING FORCE: Shea Charles has an effort on goal (Image: Steve Ellis)DRIVING FORCE: Shea Charles has an effort on goal (Image: Steve Ellis)
DRIVING FORCE: Shea Charles has an effort on goal (Image: Steve Ellis)

Svante Ingelsson – had chances to set the tone with an early goal but could not take them 6

Stuart Armstrong – brought assurance in possession 7

Barry Bannan – very bright in the early stages, understandably faded – we were not expecting him to be fit to play 7

Djeidi Gassama – a threatening presence throughout 7

ASSURED: Stuart Armstrong (Image: Steve Ellis)ASSURED: Stuart Armstrong (Image: Steve Ellis)
ASSURED: Stuart Armstrong (Image: Steve Ellis)

Ike Ugbo – getting in the right positions but needs a goal so badly 5

Substitutes:

Josh Windass (for Ingelsson, HT) – unable to make the difference 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael Smith (for Ugbo, 55) – made more of an impact than Windass and did some good defensive work too, but no goal for him either 6

J Lowe (for Armstrong, 70) – put himself about well without scoring 6

Ibrahim Cissoko (for Gassama, 82) – had a penalty appeal turned down – at first glance seemed to go down too easily 5

Not used: Palmer, Paterson, Valentin, Otegbayo, P Charles.

Related topics:SheffieldCoventry CityJosh Windass

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice