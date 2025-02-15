Sheffield Wednesday ratings from a game of good football, bad finishing and an ugly goalkeeping error

Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-1 to a stoppage-time goal for the second weekend running.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Beadle – shaky in the first half, excellent in the second - until he made the mistake which decided the game 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yan Valery – got forward well without neglecting his defensive duties 7

Michael Ihiekwe – got stuck in well against a quality striker 6

Max Lowe – beaten too easily for the opening goal 5

Marvin Johnson – a threat from left-back, it was his cross which led to the goal 7

Shea Charles – the driving force for the Owls, not for the first time 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DRIVING FORCE: Shea Charles has an effort on goal (Image: Steve Ellis)

Svante Ingelsson – had chances to set the tone with an early goal but could not take them 6

Stuart Armstrong – brought assurance in possession 7

Barry Bannan – very bright in the early stages, understandably faded – we were not expecting him to be fit to play 7

Djeidi Gassama – a threatening presence throughout 7

ASSURED: Stuart Armstrong (Image: Steve Ellis)

Ike Ugbo – getting in the right positions but needs a goal so badly 5

Substitutes:

Josh Windass (for Ingelsson, HT) – unable to make the difference 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Smith (for Ugbo, 55) – made more of an impact than Windass and did some good defensive work too, but no goal for him either 6

J Lowe (for Armstrong, 70) – put himself about well without scoring 6

Ibrahim Cissoko (for Gassama, 82) – had a penalty appeal turned down – at first glance seemed to go down too easily 5