Sheffield Wednesday ratings from a game of good football, bad finishing and an ugly goalkeeping error
But the individual player ratings form the game against Coventry City highlight how, by and large, the Owls actually played quite well.
James Beadle – shaky in the first half, excellent in the second - until he made the mistake which decided the game 5
Yan Valery – got forward well without neglecting his defensive duties 7
Michael Ihiekwe – got stuck in well against a quality striker 6
Max Lowe – beaten too easily for the opening goal 5
Marvin Johnson – a threat from left-back, it was his cross which led to the goal 7
Shea Charles – the driving force for the Owls, not for the first time 8
Svante Ingelsson – had chances to set the tone with an early goal but could not take them 6
Stuart Armstrong – brought assurance in possession 7
Barry Bannan – very bright in the early stages, understandably faded – we were not expecting him to be fit to play 7
Djeidi Gassama – a threatening presence throughout 7
Ike Ugbo – getting in the right positions but needs a goal so badly 5
Substitutes:
Josh Windass (for Ingelsson, HT) – unable to make the difference 5
Michael Smith (for Ugbo, 55) – made more of an impact than Windass and did some good defensive work too, but no goal for him either 6
J Lowe (for Armstrong, 70) – put himself about well without scoring 6
Ibrahim Cissoko (for Gassama, 82) – had a penalty appeal turned down – at first glance seemed to go down too easily 5
Not used: Palmer, Paterson, Valentin, Otegbayo, P Charles.
