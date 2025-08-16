Sheffield Wednesday ratings: Rookies toil as Owls squad depth is exposed by Stoke City
Charles: Left exposed at times. 6
Valery: Decent early chance. Had issues at times, defensively. 5
Otegbayo: Plenty of heart, but a player who is not yet Championship ready. Not his fault. 5
Iorfa: Senior man at the back and had his hands full. 5
M Lowe: Manhoef cut inside him for opener. 6
Palmer: Almost on the scoresheet. A lot being asked of him at the minute. 6
Fusire: The Championship stage looks too early for him. Not his fault. 5
Bannan: Shrugged off an injury scare. One or nice moments, including a brilliant overhead kick. 6
Ingelsson: The one player to consistently trouble Stoke, if not the net. 7
J Lowe: Quiet in truth. (Ugbo 65), 5.
Cadamarteri: Plenty of heart and graft, not much impact. 6
Substitutes: Ugbo (J Lowe 65) 6
McNeill (Fusire 65) 6.
Kobacki (Otegbayo 66), 6
Johnson (Palmer 85).
Not used: Stretch, Shipston, Brown, Weaver, Thornton.