HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship home game against Stoke City at Hillsborough.

Charles: Left exposed at times. 6

Valery: Decent early chance. Had issues at times, defensively. 5

Otegbayo: Plenty of heart, but a player who is not yet Championship ready. Not his fault. 5

Stoke City's Million Manhoef and Sheffield Wednesday's Sean Fusire battle for the ball. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Iorfa: Senior man at the back and had his hands full. 5

M Lowe: Manhoef cut inside him for opener. 6

Palmer: Almost on the scoresheet. A lot being asked of him at the minute. 6

Fusire: The Championship stage looks too early for him. Not his fault. 5

Stoke City's Ben Wilmot and Sheffield Wednesday's Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri tussle for the ball. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Bannan: Shrugged off an injury scare. One or nice moments, including a brilliant overhead kick. 6

Ingelsson: The one player to consistently trouble Stoke, if not the net. 7

J Lowe: Quiet in truth. (Ugbo 65), 5.

Cadamarteri: Plenty of heart and graft, not much impact. 6

Substitutes: Ugbo (J Lowe 65) 6

McNeill (Fusire 65) 6.

Kobacki (Otegbayo 66), 6

Johnson (Palmer 85).