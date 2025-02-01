Sheffield Wednesday ready to attack closing stages of transfer window, says Danny Rohl

Danny Rohl says Sheffield Wednesday are ready to attack the transfer market should more opportunities present themselves before Monday's deadline.

The Owls have been active in the closing stages of the window at the end of a month dominated by the tensions between Rohl and owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Stuart Armstrong became Wednesday's first January signing on the eve of the game against Luton Town and that was quickly followed by the arrival of Ibrahim Cissoko.

Saturday's 1-1 draw took Rohl's men to within two points of the Championship play-offs and more reinforcements could be on the way.

"Let's see what happens in the market," said Rohl, whose team earned a point thanks to Michael Smith's second-half penalty. "There will be some movements in the market, not just us.

"We have a clear picture of what we want to do and now it's about being clinical if there's an opportunity.

"Maybe there's a chance and we can attack. If not, big credit to my team because we are now just two points behind with 42 points.

"If you want to be negative, the last three home games have been draws and we could be in a better position – but I'm still positive because we've gone from three points to two points."

It was a frustrating afternoon for Danny Rohl and his side. (Photo: Steve Ellis)

Rohl views the loan signing of Cissoko as another positive step for the Owls.

"He's a good one-against-one player in the wide areas and a good finisher," said the Wednesday boss.

"He was one of the leading lights when we played against Plymouth and gives us another weapon. I'm convinced he will help us in the final 16 matches.

"In the last couple of days, we've worked very well as a club – good communication with the chairman and good decision-making.

"In the right moment, we were clinical in the transfer market, which is important. Some options come a little bit late.