Last week Sheffield Wednesday produced a comeback that was the talk of football, but their captain Barry Bannan has warned it will count for nothing if they do not beat Barnsley on Monday.

The South Yorkshire rivals meet at Wembley in a play-off final to decide who will play in next season's Championship.

The Owls booked their place in remarkable fashion, losing the first leg of their play-off semi-final 4-0 at Peterborough United but winning the second 5-1 despite going behind on aggregate in extra-time. The tie went to a shoot-out Wednesday scored all their penalties in to win 5-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The biggest turnaround in play-off history added to their record for the most points – 96 – by a Football League team missing promotion. They set a new club milestone of 23 league matches unbeaten this season and for league clean sheets, keeping 24.

But none of that gives them any advantage at Wembley against a Barnsley side who beat them home and away in the regular season.

"I said in my programme notes before the (Peterborough) game, we've broken all sorts of records but they'll be forgotten about if we don't get promoted," said Bannan, who took his team’s third penalty in the shoot-out.

"Last week’s game will be the same, we need to finish the job off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was important we enjoyed it because these things don't happen very often and it was a massive, memorable night in the club's history but the job's only half-done, we've got a massive game at Wembley."

HISTORIC WIN: Barry Bannan leads the dressing-room celebrations after Sheffield Wednesday's incredible win over Peterborough United

Bannan and Jack Hunt – scorer of the winning penalty in the semi-final shoot-out – played for Wednesday in the 2016 Championship final when a 1-0 Hull City win secured their place in the Premier League. The Scot has mixed memories of it.

"It was the best/worst day of my life," he said. "I told the boys when we (knew we) were in the play-offs if we could get to the final, it'll be life-changing for you.

"When you go to Wembley, they all come out, there's more (fans).

"The atmosphere will be exceptional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad