Sheffield Wednesday: Reece James happy to be reunited with Darren Moore

Former Doncaster Rovers' man Reece James has joined up with former boss Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: PA.

The left-back, 28, enjoyed a fruitful time under the Owls boss during their working association at Doncaster Rovers in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

In the latter campaign, James – who has joined the Owls from Blackpool on a season-long loan – scored seven goals in a year which also saw him operate as a central midfielder and at left-winger for spells.

James, who has become the Owls’ seventh summer capture, said: “It is something that came up quite quickly and something I wanted to jump at and attack the challenge.

“He (Moore) is someone who I have worked with previously and I have probably had my best two seasons in football with him, so hopefully I can do that again.

“It is probably just from belief really and the way he likes to play is probably something that suits me as a footballer as well.

“I will bring a lot of energy and like to try and get on the ball and make things happen.

“With the gaffer previously, I had my best goalscoring ratio from a season, so hopefully I can achieve that again.”

On his versatility, James, whose older brother Matty had two spells on loan in Yorkshire at Barnsley earlier in his career, continued: “Left-back is my natural postion.

“But I can play in midfield and a bit higher up the pitch and out wide, so my versatility is something I can bring to the squad.

“I think in football now that you see players who can play in numerous positions and I think it is something that can keep teams guessing from one game to the next.”

James made 19 appearances for Blackpool last season and his arrival follows the signing of centre-back Akin Famewo for the first transfer fee that the Owls have paid in two years.

The 23-year-old, who can also play at left-back, has joined from Norwich City.

He started his career at Luton Town, and has also had loan spells at Grimsby Town, St Mirren and Charlton Athletic.

