Sheffield Wednesday reiterate zero tolerance to racism after fine for Kasey Palmer incident

Sheffield Wednesday have been fined £12,500 and ordered to put an "action plan" in place after Kasey Palmer was racially abused at Hillsborough last season.

The former Huddersfield Town loanee was playing for Coventry City in January's Championship match against the Owls when he was abused by a supporter who has since been banned from all football for five years, and from the club for life.

Some supporters booed Palmer when the sides met shortly afterwards in the FA Cup.

Edward Rabjohn was sentenced to a two-year community order and 200 hours of unpaid work for making the racist gesture.

Wednesday have also been punished after admitting, in the words of the Football Association, "that they failed to ensure their spectators and supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion during the 94th minute, and don’t use words or otherwise behave in an improper, offensive, abusive and insulting way, with an express or implied reference to ethnic origin, colour and race.”

As well as the fine, the Owls have been warned and "ordered to implement an action plan for misconduct in relation to crowd control".

Rabjohn, who is 21, will be given the opportunity to attend a rehabilitation programme in line with Football League practice.

In a statement, the Championship club said: “As a community-focused, family football club, we reiterate our condemnation of the abhorrent actions of this individual.

ABUSE: Kasey Palmer playing for Coventry City in January's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Hillsborough

"We have an ongoing responsibility to ensure that supporters, and anyone purporting to be supporters, conduct themselves in the right manner at all times whilst following the team, home and away. You can help too – all supporters can confidentially report any unlawful matchday incident in real time by texting 07526 166907.

“FA investigations also result in unnecessary costs, including the significant legal fees and financial sanctions that have to be absorbed by the club. Working side by side with all relevant authorities, we will continue the drive to weed out anyone who tarnishes the good name of Sheffield Wednesday.

“Strict sanctions are in place for breaches of ground regulations and/or the law and we underline our commitment to anti-discrimination by reinforcing the message of the ‘Owls Together’ campaign launched in 2023.