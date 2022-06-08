The Sulphurites have pencilled in four friendlies against White Rose opposition at the EnviroVent Stadium next month, kicking off with an opener against the Owls on Friday, July 8 (7pm).

It will represent Wednesday's first-ever visit to the stadium and just the second meeting between the clubs, with Harrogate - managed by ex-Owls defender Simon Weaver - heading to Hillsborough in a Papa John's Trophy fixture last season.

Harrogate will welcome Paul Warne's Rotherham United on Tuesday, July 12, with the game getting under way at 7pm. The Millers will visit the EnviroVent Stadium for the second successive summer.

EnviroVent Stadium, home of Harrogate Town AFC. Picture: Tony Johnson

Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield - who allowed young players Josh Austerfield and Brahima Diarra to join Harrogate on loan last term - head to North Yorkshire for a third friendly at the venue on Saturday, July 16. The game kicks off at noon.

To complete the Yorkshire line-up, Barnsley will journey to Harrogate in Town's penultimate pre-season fixture on Wednesday, July 20. The game starts at 7pm.

Following that fixture, Harrogate will play their final pre-season game on Saturday July 23 away from home, with details to be confirmed shortly.