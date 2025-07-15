Sheffield Wednesday sales open possibility of lifting one transfer embargo
Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama both joined as the Owls upgraded their squad for a return to the Championship two years ago, and on Tuesday afternoon it was confirmed the latter's expected move to Rangers had been completed.
Musaba joined Turkish side Samsunspor late last week.
Both fees were undisclosed, let alone the terms, but it is thought Rangers have paid around £2.2m. The low fee is likely to be in return for more or all of the money up front.
Confirmation of Gassama's sale followed reports of staff receiving overdue wages.
As soon as players are paid up to the satisfaction of the Football League and HMRC, the embargo over that can be lifted. At the time of going to press, it was still in place.
Hull City quickly went into and out of an embargo over a loan fee to Aston Villa for Louie Barry this month. They had a similar issue with Manchester City over Fin Burns, but it was dealt with during the grace period the League gives its clubs before announcing embargoes.
Wednesday are under further embargoes for not keeping up to date with money owed to HMRC, and to other clubs over transfers.
Embargoed clubs can only sign enough players to take their squad up to 23 who have played senior professional football, and the Owls are believed to be down to that now, minus any who handed in their 15-notice after not being paid in June.
Captain Barry Bannan's contract expired in June and he has been training with the club in pre-season. The Owls have also been linked with re-signing Stuart Armstrong.
When they come out of all three embargoes, the Owls will only be allowed to sign players on free transfers and free loans until 2027.
Musaba and Gassama, like manager Danny Rohl, were paid in full and on time to give them a transfer (or compensation) value.
Rohl reportedly held “clear the air” talks with his players on Monday, having not played any previous part in pre-season, and reports on Friday suggested chairman/owner Dejphon Chansiri had agreed with at least one party to sell the Championship club.
