Reports in Spain say Sheffield Wednesday will be following Rotherham United, Bradford City and a host of other clubs in heading to Murcia for pre-season training next month.

The Owls' plans for their return to the Championship are in flux after manager Darren Moore surprisingly left "by mutual consent" earlier in the month, taking his coaching staff with him. A degree of certainty has at least been provided when Sheffield-born, American-based businessman Adam Shaw confirmed he had no plans to buy the club from chairman Dejphon Chansiri, as rumoured.

To date their only confirmed pre-season friendlies against Chesterfield, Doncaster Rovers and York City. The report in The Leader does not say if they will have any matches in Spain, where a long list of English clubs are expected to use the facilities at the Pinatarense Sports Centre.

As well as Rotherham and Bradford, Swansea City, Millwall, Birmingham City, Port Vale, Lincoln City, Oxford United, Salford City and Stockport County are said to be due to visit at different points of the summer, as well as Arsenal's youth team. It is also said that Derby County and Preston North End will play matches there despite not using it as a base.

Rotherham are due to fly out for a week after their opening pre-season friendly on July 7, and are set to play two friendlies at the 3,000 capacity Pinatar Arena which has hosted youth and full women's internationals.

Bradford have already announced a July 14 friendly against CD Eldense which is open to supporters booking an official package. The Millers have yet to announce who they will play and if the games will be behind closed doors.

The Bantams also spent their first pre-season under manager Mark Hughes in Murcia last year.