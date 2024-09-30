TWO manic conductors strutting their stuff in the technical area, Danny Rohl and Carlos Corberan wouldn’t have looked out of place in the Royal Albert Hall at the recent Last Night of the Proms.

The late hope arrived from Corberan’s West Brom side; the glory was destined for Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday.

Details men, the young coaching duo are obsessive in that regard and the devil is plainly in the detail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, both provided a surgical breakdown, in their respective opinions, of each of the game’s five goals.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday match-winner Anthony Mussaba celebrates his late strike against West Brom. Picture: Steve Ellis.

On the afternoon’s defining moment, which was provided by substitute Anthony Musaba - shortly after Alex Mowatt had drawn the Baggies level - Corberan dissected matters in forensic detail.

Rohl, for his part, was naturally pleased with late events, given what occurred here a fortnight earlier against QPR and seven days previously at Luton.

Not that he was totally satisfied. Wednesday did the right things, but not always. ‘A small step, but nothing more’, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the final analysis, Wednesday had their relieving win, just as they did back in late April against the same opponents.

Prior to Saturday, that represented the last time that Albion had lost on their travels at league level. They had boasted a 100 per cent winning record since.

The real West Brom, in Corberan’s words, turned up in the second period. He did not say as much, but in the first half, he got his selection wrong and it ultimately told in the result.

It took the introduction of Doncaster born Mowatt, who grabbed the Baggies’ second goal - albeit with an element of luck - to wrestle back some semblance of control, with Grady Diangana and Mikey Johnston also spicing things up down the flanks later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before Mowatt’s arrival, Albion barely got a kick in the middle ground.

Carrying a slight adductor issue, Mowatt wasn’t risked from the start, while another Championship-savvy operator in Jayson Molumby was also on the bench - due to another nagging injury concern. It was thoroughly good news on the day for Wednesday.

Handed his first league start, the game passed Ousmane Diakite by. He was replaced at the interval.

Diakate’s midfield partner Uros Racic had only stepped out for his maiden Championship outing from the off just a week earlier and it showed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their performance together was decidedly juvenile in comparison to the seasoned efforts of the Owls. An old stager in Bannan ensured the hosts held court, but a youngster in Shea Charles, whose mature contribution belied his tender years, was by his side.

The pair set the tempo. Albion looked nothing like a top-of-the-table side, as a result.

Wednesday got their pressing triggers right and their set-up, from a positional perspective, was spot on. West Brom were ragged by contrast.

An overload on the left enabled the Owls to go in front early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bannan slotted in Marvin Johnson, in plenty of space. Darnell Furlong stuck out a leg following his cross-shot and the ball nestled in Alex Palmer’s net.

The hosts’ second was a beauty, but preventable again from Corberan’s standpoint.

A fine lofted pass from Akin Famewo, strong on the day, caught out Albion with Kyle Bartley and Torbjorn Heggem dozing off.

Josh Windass was wide awake and nipped into the space vacated before dispatching a lovely looping header over Palmer, who was way off his line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a smart goal in a smart first half performance from Wednesday.

Mowatt helped change the narrative with the visitors pulling one back when the division’s top-scorer Josh Maja headed in at the back stick after danger man Tom Fellows was given a bit too much space on the right.

Mowatt would level with a downward shot which bounced, fortuitously, over Beadle. Shortly before that, Musaba had put pressure on the hosts by giving away a daft free-kick. He would prove the hero at the other end after Famewo and Bannan undressed Albion.

Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle; Palmer, Ihiekwe, Famewo; Valery, S Charles, Bannan, Johnson (Musaba 70); Windass (Ingelsson 90), Kobacki (M Lowe 61), Ugbo (Smith 71). Substitutes unused: P Charles, Valentin, Otegbayo, Gassama, J Lowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom: Palmer; Furlong, Ajayi (Frabotta 82), Bartley, Heggem; Racic (Johnston 60), Diakate (Mowatt 46); Fellows (Wallace 75), Swift, Grant (Diangana 60); Maja. Substitutes unused: Wildsmith, Holgate, Molumby, Dobbin.