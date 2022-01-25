Sheffield Wednesday sign ex-Doncaster Rovers loanee Tyreece John-Jules - will Rayhaan Tulloch follow?

The Arsenal forward, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Blackpool, previously worked under Owls chief Moore during his time across South Yorkshire at Doncaster Rovers.

He featured 21 times last term for Rovers - in a campaign affected by injury - scoring five goals.

This season, John-Jules featured 12 times for Blackpool, but he has now been recalled by Arsenal to continue his education under a familiar face in Moore at Hillsborough.

Tyreece John-Jules, pictured in his time at Doncaster Rovers. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images.

His arrival follows on from the addition of Preston defender Jordan Storey and is the club's second signing of the window.

John-Jules regularly impressed for the Gunners’ younger sides and made his under-23 debut at just 17-years-old, with his first stint in senior football coming at Lincoln City during a temporary stint in 2020.

John-Jules has also featured regularly at international youth level with England, playing from the under-16s to under-19s before making his Under-21 debut in September last year.

Moore has also been linked with a reunion with another player who signed for Doncaster under his watch last term in Rayhaan Tulloch.

The young West Brom striker is wanted by Wednesday, according to reports.

Wednesday currently have seven loan players on their books, although the future of one in Lewis Wing appears uncertain.

The EFL’s list of regulations say that a club can name a maximum of five loan players on a team sheet for any individual match.