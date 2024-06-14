Sheffield Wednesday sign former Huddersfield Town keeper from Championship rivals to make first summer transfer breakthrough
Hamer, 36, will officially join on July 1 with his deal at Championship club Watford expiring at the end of June.
Hamer has played for 12 clubs during his lengthy career and spent a previous spell across Yorkshire at Huddersfield Town.
The pinnacle of his career saw him represent Leicester City in the Premier League and also appear for them in Europe.
The Somerset-born player made 21 appearances in all competitions for Watford last term.
Hamer's arrival is likely to be followed by that of Yan Valery, with the Owls having reportedly agreed a fee to sign the Angers defender.
The 25-year-old is known to Owls head coach Danny Rohl from his previous stint in England at Southampton.
According to reports, personal terms have also been struck with Valery, who has also been linked with moves to Montpellier and Standard Liege.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.