SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have completed the signing of vastly-experienced goalkeeper Ben Hamer - their first new arrival of the summer window.

Hamer, 36, will officially join on July 1 with his deal at Championship club Watford expiring at the end of June.

Hamer has played for 12 clubs during his lengthy career and spent a previous spell across Yorkshire at Huddersfield Town.

The pinnacle of his career saw him represent Leicester City in the Premier League and also appear for them in Europe.

New Sheffield Wednesday signing Ben Hamer, pictured during his time at Leicester City. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images.

The Somerset-born player made 21 appearances in all competitions for Watford last term.

Hamer's arrival is likely to be followed by that of Yan Valery, with the Owls having reportedly agreed a fee to sign the Angers defender.

The 25-year-old is known to Owls head coach Danny Rohl from his previous stint in England at Southampton.

