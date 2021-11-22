Sheffield Wednesday sign Nathaniel Mendez-Laing after free agent winger impresses on trial

FREE AGENT: Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was released by Middlesbrough in the summer

The 29-year-old, who had a loan spell at neighbours Sheffield United 10 years ago, has been training with the Owls for the last few weeks, and played in a behind-closed-doors friendly for them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having seen that, manager Darren Moore has decided to make the move permanent.

"It was lovely for him that he wanted to play in the game and blow off some cobwebs and he looked really good," said Moore.

The winger was sacked by Cardiff City after it was revealed he took cocaine the night before a match in July 2020.

But former Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock took him to the Riverside in February and he made two starts and seven substitute appearances for Boro, scoring once, before his short-term contract came to an end. Since then he has been without a club.

Of his 92 appearances for Cardiff, 20 came in the Premier League having been part of their promotion-winning side.

He began his career at Wolverhampton Wanderers, who loaned him to the Blades and Peterborough United, who he joined permanently. There have also been loans at Portsmouth, Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United, plus a permanent spell at Rochdale.

The Owls are currently playing with a wingerless 3-5-2 formation, but Moore has made it clear he is not wedded to any one system, and is fond of trying players in different positions.